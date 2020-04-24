The Old New Thing

How do I use C++/WinRT to implement a classic COM interface that derives from another classic COM interface?
Raymond ChenApril 24, 2020Apr 24, 202004/24/20

You can specialize guid_of.

Why does the value of my XAML Slider change when I updated its range?
Raymond ChenApril 23, 2020Apr 23, 202004/23/20

Releasing the spring.

What kind of apartment is the private apartment I created via CLSID_Context­Switcher?
Raymond ChenApril 22, 2020Apr 22, 202004/22/20

It's where you are.

Virtual desktops are a window management feature, not a performance feature
Raymond ChenApril 21, 2020Apr 21, 202004/21/20

Everything runs the same as it did before.

It rather involved being on the other side of this airtight hatchway: Planting files onto a custom PATH
Raymond ChenApril 20, 2020Apr 20, 202004/20/20

Adding a directory to the PATH comes with obligations.

What will be placed in the output parameter if the function fails?
Raymond ChenApril 17, 2020Apr 17, 202004/17/20

Officially, it could be anything. In practice, though, there are some constraints.

Why can’t you return an IAsync­Action from a coroutine that also does a co_await?
Raymond ChenApril 16, 2020Apr 16, 202004/16/20

You already returned. No take-backs.

When I ask the GetIpAddrTable function to sort the results, how are they sorted?
Raymond ChenApril 15, 2020Apr 15, 202004/15/20

Nothing particularly fancy. Just plain numerical order.

If one program blocks shutdown, then all programs block shutdown
Raymond ChenApril 14, 2020Apr 14, 202004/14/20

We're all in this together, as far as the Blocked Shutdown Resolver is concerned.

The type-dependent type or value that is independent of the type
Raymond ChenApril 13, 2020Apr 13, 202004/13/20

To delay the evaluation until instantiation.