.NET AI Essentials - The Core Building Blocks Explained

Learn how Microsoft.Extensions.AI provides a unified API for building intelligent .NET applications with any LLM provider - one interface, endless possibilities, with built-in middleware, telemetry, structured outputs and more.
Build AI Agents with GitHub Copilot SDK and Microsoft Agent Framework

Microsoft Agent Framework now integrates with the GitHub Copilot SDK, enabling you to build AI agents powered by GitHub Copilot. This integration brings together the Agent Framework's consistent agent abstraction with GitHub Copilot's capabilities, including function calling, streaming...
Latest posts

Feb 4, 2026
MSVC Build Tools Versions 14.30 – 14.43 Now Available in Visual Studio 2026

Author Avatar
Augustin Popa
When Visual Studio 2026 reached General Availability in November, it included several versions of the Microsoft C++ (MSVC) Build Tools: 14.50 (initially shipped with Visual Studio 2026) 14.44 (initially shipped with Visual Studio 2022 version 17.14) 14.29 (initially shipped...
C++ Team Blog
January 2026 Insiders (version 1.109)
Feb 4, 2026
January 2026 Insiders (version 1.109)

Author Avatar
Visual Studio Code Team
Learn what is new in the Visual Studio Code January 2026 Release (1.109). Read the full article
VS Code Blog
Feb 4, 2026
The OS for Intelligence: How GitHub Bridges the Fragmented AI Landscape

Author Avatar
Poornima Prasad
We are currently living through the "fragmentation phase" of the AI revolution. If you’re a developer, you know the drill: You have Claude Code open for reasoning. You have ChatGPT open for logic checks. Then you drop into your terminal to actually build the thing—manually...
All things Azure
Feb 4, 2026
Windows MIDI Services rollout - known issues and workarounds

Author Avatar
Pete Brown
There's a larger blog post with the features and benefits of Windows MIDI Services coming later this month (February 2026). This is just a quick post here to assist users with known issues or workarounds, in the interest of remaining transparent on this project. We performed a ton of...
Windows MIDI and Music dev
Feb 4, 2026
Roadmap for AI in Visual Studio (February)

Author Avatar
Rhea Patel
After a busy January (catch up here), we're shifting focus to reliability and refinement. This month is about tightening core workflows, improving agent stability, and building on the MCP foundations we've been laying. Agent Mode & Coding Agents Reliability is the priority this...
Visual Studio Blog
Feb 4, 2026
Auto-install `azd` extensions in dev containers

Author Avatar
PuiChee (PC) Chan
The `azd` dev container feature now supports automatic extension installation.
Azure SDK Blog
Feb 4, 2026
Azure Boards integration with GitHub Copilot includes custom agent support

Author Avatar
Dan Hellem
We recently released the GitHub Copilot Coding Agent for Azure Boards to all customers. If you’re not already familiar with it, we recommend taking a few minutes to read this blog post for an overview and details. One of the top requests from customers using the GitHub Copilot Coding...
Azure DevOps Blog
Feb 4, 2026
WinGet Configuration: Set up your dev machine in one command

Author Avatar
Kayla Cinnamon
I've set up a lot of dev machines in my life. Traditionally, this takes a lot of time to get everything just right, but now there's a faster way with WinGet Configuration files. Let me show you how to go from a fresh Windows install to a fully configured dev environment with a single...
Microsoft for Developers
