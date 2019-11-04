I tried to adjust the time on my alarm clock. I failed.
For some reason, my alarm clock requires that I install an app on my phone. And the app required me to create an account.
I’m going to repeat that: In order to set my alarm clock, I had to create an account with the clock manufacturer.
Anyway, I went through the setup process up back when I bought the alarm clock, and promptly forgot about it.
Most of the United States went from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time this past weekend, which means that my Sunday morning consisted of walking around the house adjusting the times on the clocks in the house. This is normally a chore that takes just a few minutes.
Until I got to the alarm clock.
I had uninstalled the “Set the time on the alarm clock” app because, c’mon, it’s not like I change the time on the alarm clock every day. I set it once and forget it.
Okay, so I have to go back and re-download the app. And then I try to connect to the clock.
The clock doesn’t respond.
Okay, go download the manual, figure out how to do a factory reset. The clock now reads 12:00AM, like all clocks do when they are reset.
Go through the clock set-up again. The app’s UI is confusing. I can’t figure out how to re-connect to an existing clock or delete an existing clock so I can re-add it. There is a hamburger button ☰ next to the clock, but tapping it has no effect. I eventually figure out that you are supposed to swipe on the hamburger button, not tap it. That exposes the garbage can icon 🗑 for deleting the clock from the app.
Okay, so I’ve deleted my clock. Going through factory reset process. But when I enter my Wi-Fi password, the app just hangs with a spinning circle. It appears to be unable to connect to the clock.
I spent an hour resetting the clock, going through the configuration process again, trying different Wi-Fi networks, resetting my phone, resetting my router, resetting my reset button, nothing worked.
So now I was left with a clock that reads “12:00AM January 1, 2018”. We have progressed so much as a society in the past fifty years.
They say that a broken clock is correct twice a day. This one can’t even manage that.
I unplugged the clock and put it in the closet. Maybe I’ll try again tomorrow.
Bonus chatter: I’m thinking maybe of plugging the clock in at exactly midnight. The date will be wrong, but at least the time will be correct.
Epilogue: I think the problem is that the clock’s Wi-Fi chip is broken. It successfully adjusted from standard time to daylight time back in the springtime. But it failed to adjust automatically for the fall changeover. The clock said “No Wi-Fi”.
Seems like there’s a step missing. How do you connect to the clock to tell it what wi-fi settings to use without connecting to the clock and telling it what wi-fi settings to use? Does it have a way to physically connect the clock to the network, an ad-hoc network mode or an NFC mode so you can connect directly to the clock?
The first two steps are putting the clock into configuration mode and entering your clock’s serial number into the app. Presumably this allows the phone to find the clock and send the Wi-Fi settings.
Try pressing and holding the power button for about 30 seconds, if there’s not a visibly separate connect button.
As Almighty Toomre said…
Usually you’ll go into connect mode, and that will make an adhoc or wifi direct network with a name like “brandx_aabbccdd” where aabbccdd is often the serial number of the specific device. The code then can enumerate those, and pair down the list to anything starting “brandx_”.
At that point, it can connect adhoc or wifi direct and push the settings in the least secure way possible (* typically it’s something like TFTP or HTTP with no protection against an attacker at all in the pairing). And then it resets and tada its on your network.
More rarely you’ll see WPS.
It usually requires a manual action such as holding the power button until your finger has to be amputated to prevent gangrene or the LED starts flashing, whichever comes first. Sometimes there’s a half hearted attempt at a PIN, too.
It is also possible to go the other way (have the phone put out a known SSID, have the device connect to it), it’s just less common because the device has full permissions while the App likely doesn’t.
Many IOT devices when reset will act as an access point and use a “well known” SSID. The app that accesses them will first see if there are any WiFi networks with that SSID, and if so, connect to the network. After that, it’s easy.
I assume one should angrily return the clock that requires an account to set up?
The person who bought said clock was unaware of its lurking mysteries.
Wow, just wow. I thought it was bad enough when I needed an app and account to configure my kid’s Octopus Watch and keep it synced with my phone on a daily basis. But this. Why do you need an app for an alarm clock?!?!?! It has 1 job, it shouldn’t need an app for that.
I like my kid’s alarm clock. It has a physical button on the back just for DST changes. Push the button once, the clock adds an hour. Push the button again, the clock subtracts an hour. Done. I thought that was the greatest thing since sliced bread when I first saw it 🙂
Until someone on Lord Howe Island, Australia buys that clock. There, clocks are set only 30 minutes forward from LHST (UTC+10:30) to LHDT (UTC+11) during their daylight saving time period.
Like you’ve said in other blog posts — some engineer probably got a bonus or promotion for adding that feature.
I would have thought that one of the main points of a network-enabled clock would be that you wouldn’t need to configure it, and it would set itself over NTP. (I suppose if it didn’t have an ethernet jack you’d need some menu interface to connect it to wi-fi, but that should be the extent of it.) I searched in earnest for such a clock roughly a decade ago, but all I could find were really expensive complete-corporate-campus-timekeeping solutions. I had thought that somewhere out there would be a simple clock-with-an-ethernet-jack, but I suppose I’m the only one who ever imagined such a product. It’d be nice if it could double as the NTP server for my home computers, too, but that’s apparently a whole other thing. I suppose if I wanted another hobby I could cobble together something myself now that there’s Raspberry Pi and Arduino and the like around as affordable small computers, but it still seems like something that just ought to exist off the shelf somewhere.
Just the other day I got a thermometer (the medical kind) that needs an app to take a measurement. Grudgingly, I installed an app, and of course the first thing it asked was to log into an account. So I signed up as “John Doe” with the “fuckyou@gmail.com” email address. Lo and behold, somebody else had already used that email address.
I’m going back to my 20-year old dumb thermometer from Walgreens.
If your system clock is too far behind, SSL certificates will fail validation. I suspect during QA the certificates were valid for the reset date, but the current certificate is not.