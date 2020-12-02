How Does Microsoft Do DevOps

December 2nd, 2020

How Does Microsoft Do DevOps

So, just how does Microsoft do DevOps? I get asked this all the time. The answer is a little bit complex because to really understand how Microsoft does DevOps, you need to understand where Microsoft was in the late 90’s and early 2000’s. And just what kind of changes we had to go through to truly embrace a DevOps world.

Microsoft’s Enterprise DevOps Transformation Story

Check out this talk where I walk you through Microsoft Enterprise DevOps Transformation Story.

Ok, That’s a Cool Start, But I Want More Details

That was a pretty cool story right? I touched on a lot of DevOps topics in this story but I’m sure some of you want more details!

Image bae19c58437616eccb8d4c0eb073e96e4b48810f6887f1e2c4dc7c2fc590c266

Don’t worry, we got you.

and so much more goodness. Check out everything at DevOps At Microsoft

