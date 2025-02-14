Xcode
Updates, insights, and best practices for using Xcode with Microsoft tools
Latest posts
GitHub Copilot for Xcode: Unlocking Agentic Power for Apple Developers
GitHub Copilot is evolving again—this time with deep, native integration for Xcode. We’re introducing a new generation of agent-driven capabilities designed to streamline workflows, accelerate development, and keep you focused on building great apps for Apple platforms. This update unifies Copilot’s cross-IDE experience and brings structured automation to the heart of your Xcode environment. Introducing Advanced Agentic Features 2025 marks the rise of intelligent agents. Developers need flexibility and precision—both in how they interact with agents and how those agents adapt to their coding style. After laun...
MCP Registry and Allowlist Controls Now Available in GitHub Copilot for Xcode (Public Preview)
We’re excited to announce that MCP Registry and Allowlist Controls in GitHub Copilot for Xcode are now available in public preview in pre-release builds. These capabilities help Xcode developers discover, install, and manage Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers directly in the IDE, while giving administrators enterprise-grade control over which servers can run. What's new MCP Registry An MCP Registry is a directory of Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers. With Copilot in Xcode, you can now browse, install, or uninstall MCP servers from the registry —making setup fast and seamless. Allowlist Controls Admins...
Model Context Protocol (MCP) for GitHub Copilot in Xcode is Now Generally Available
Model Context Protocol (MCP) support with GitHub Copilot is now generally available for Xcode! Developers can now enable GitHub Copilot with MCP in Xcode to enhance coding intelligence and context awareness. What's new With MCP support in Xcode, developers can now connect Copilot to both local and remote MCP servers that follow the MCP specification in your IDE. Once configured, Agent Mode can leverage tools exposed by these servers to assist with broader tasks. For example, you can configure a remote GitHub MCP server using a PAT or OAuth to authenticate. Enable actions like creating issues, checking repo hist...
GitHub Copilot for Xcode: Introducing Copilot Vision, Custom Instructions, Locale-Aware Responses, and More
We’re excited to introduce updates to GitHub Copilot for Xcode, bringing new ways to interact with AI and streamline your development workflow. With Copilot Vision, you can upload and chat with images—like screenshots and UI designs—directly in Xcode. We’ve also introduced global and workspace-level Custom Instructions, locale-aware responses, and a new auto-attach chat window to make interactions smoother and more personalized. What’s New Copilot Vision Support You can now upload images—such as screenshots, diagrams, or UI mockups—directly into Copilot Chat. Whether it’s a screenshot of an error, a diag...
Copilot for Xcode Adds Support for Anthropic Claude Sonnet 4 and Opus 4
GitHub Copilot for Xcode now supports Anthropic Claude Sonnet 4 and Claude Opus 4, bringing more powerful AI assistance to your Swift, Objective-C, and Apple platform development. Model Availability✨ For full details, please see this documentation. How to Get Started🚀 Share Your Thoughts💬 Your feedback drives improvements. Let us know what you think using the in-product feedback option, or share your thoughts in this channel. We’d love to hear how Copilot is helping your Apple development workflow.
GitHub Copilot: Exploring Agent Mode and MCP Support in Public Preview for Xcode
We’re excited to announce that GitHub Copilot’s Agent Mode and Model Context Protocol (MCP) support are now available in public preview for Xcode! This brings powerful autonomous coding capabilities to macOS developers using Xcode. What is Agent Mode? Agent Mode turns GitHub Copilot into an intelligent pair programmer that can understand your intent, plan multi-step tasks, and execute them—all through natural language. Unlike traditional autocomplete, Agent Mode is designed for more complex workflows. You can switch to Agent Mode when your task involves multiple steps, needs to integrate with external sys...
GitHub Copilot for Xcode: Explore @workspace and New Models Support (GPT-4.1, GPT-4.5 and More)
The GitHub Copilot for Xcode extension now allows you to ask questions about your entire codebase using the @workspace context. Additionally, we have integrated support for new models, including OpenAI GPT-4.1, GPT-4.5, o3, o4-mini, Gemini 2.5 Pro and Claude 3.7 Sonnet, to enhance your chat conversations and introduce several UX improvements to boost your productivity. What's New @workspace context: By referencing @workspace in Copilot Chat, you can ask questions about your entire codebase in Xcode. GitHub Copilot will analyze your project's codebase and provide detailed answers, including references to relev...
GitHub Copilot for Xcode Chat – Public Preview Now Available
We’re excited to announce that GitHub Copilot for Xcode Chat is now in public preview, bringing the power of AI to help developers code more efficiently. With just a GitHub account, you can enable Copilot in Xcode and start leveraging AI-driven suggestions and interactive chat features today. GitHub Copilot is an AI-powered assistant that helps developers write code faster and with greater accuracy. Beyond code completion, GitHub Copilot for Xcode now offers intelligent suggestions for your specific coding tasks through interactive chat. Whether you need help debugging, understanding code, or exploring alt...