Aug 14, 2025 Post comments count 0 Post likes count 0

Jialuo Gan

Model Context Protocol (MCP) support with GitHub Copilot is now generally available for Xcode! Developers can now enable GitHub Copilot with MCP in Xcode to enhance coding intelligence and context awareness. What's new With MCP support in Xcode, developers can now connect Copilot to both local and remote MCP servers that follow the MCP specification in your IDE. Once configured, Agent Mode can leverage tools exposed by these servers to assist with broader tasks. For example, you can configure a remote GitHub MCP server using a PAT or OAuth to authenticate. Enable actions like creating issues, checking repo hist...