Xamarin Blog

Xamarin.Forms and Essentials now target Android 13 (in Preview)
May 15, 2023
Xamarin.Forms and Essentials now target Android 13 (in Preview)

Gerald Versluis
Gerald Versluis

New preview versions of Xamarin.Forms and Xamarin.Essentials have been released, these versions now target Android 13 by default. In this post you will read all the details.

Tips & Tricks on Upgrading Xamarin.iOS & Xamarin.Android to .NET for iOS & Android
Feb 15, 2023
Tips & Tricks on Upgrading Xamarin.iOS & Xamarin.Android to .NET for iOS & Android

James Montemagno
James Montemagno

There has never been a better time to update & migrate your Xamarin.iOS and Xamarin.Android apps to the latest version of .NET to take advantage of the latest features, support, and performance improvements.

Fall 2022 Updates for Xamarin, Hello iOS 16 and Android 13
Sep 27, 2022
Fall 2022 Updates for Xamarin, Hello iOS 16 and Android 13

David Ortinau
David Ortinau

iOS 16 is now available. Let's now look at what you need to do with your Xamarin projects before May 1, 2024.

Migrating MR.Gestures from Xamarin.Forms to .NET MAUI
May 17, 2022
Migrating MR.Gestures from Xamarin.Forms to .NET MAUI

Michael Rumpler
Michael Rumpler

In this guest blog post, Michael Rumpler shares how he ported his popular Xamarin.Forms library, MR.Gestures, to support .NET MAUI

Tips for Moving Your Xamarin Library to .NET MAUI
May 10, 2022
Tips for Moving Your Xamarin Library to .NET MAUI

Luis Matos
Luis Matos

Join me as I share the tips that I learned porting my NuGet Package, Plugin.ValidationRules to support .NET MAUI

Facebook SDK v12.2 for Xamarin.iOS Now Available
Jan 20, 2022
Facebook SDK v12.2 for Xamarin.iOS Now Available

Israel Soto
Israel Soto

The latest version of the Facebook SDK is now available for Xamarin developers offering updates to CoreKit, LoginKit, ShareKit, GamingServiceKit, and AudienceNetwork.

Machine Learning in Xamarin.Forms with ONNX Runtime
Dec 14, 2021
Machine Learning in Xamarin.Forms with ONNX Runtime

Mike Parker
Mike Parker

Learn how to integrate machine learning into your Xamarin.Forms application with ONNX Runtime

The Journey to Accessible Apps: Meaningful Content Ordering
Nov 11, 2021
The Journey to Accessible Apps: Meaningful Content Ordering

Rachel Kang (SHE/HER)
Rachel Kang (SHE/HER)

Do your apps have meaningful content ordering? Learn more about accessible layouts and navigation and find out how you can ensure accessible ordering in your apps.

What’s New in Xamarin and Visual Studio 2022
Nov 8, 2021
What’s New in Xamarin and Visual Studio 2022

David Ortinau
David Ortinau

Xamarin has shipped support for the latest Android and iOS versions, and productivity features in Visual Studio 2022. What's next for Xamarin?

