Xamarin Blog

Microsoft support for Xamarin ended on May 1, 2024 for all Xamarin SDKs including Xamarin.Forms. Upgrade your Xamarin & Xamarin.Forms projects to .NET 8 and .NET MAUI with our migration guides.
Xamarin.Forms and Essentials now target Android 13 (in Preview)
New preview versions of Xamarin.Forms and Xamarin.Essentials have been released, these versions now target Android 13 by default. In this post you will read all the details.
Tips & Tricks on Upgrading Xamarin.iOS & Xamarin.Android to .NET for iOS & Android
There has never been a better time to update & migrate your Xamarin.iOS and Xamarin.Android apps to the latest version of .NET to take advantage of the latest features, support, and performance improvements.
Fall 2022 Updates for Xamarin, Hello iOS 16 and Android 13
iOS 16 is now available. Let's now look at what you need to do with your Xamarin projects before May 1, 2024.
Migrating MR.Gestures from Xamarin.Forms to .NET MAUI
In this guest blog post, Michael Rumpler shares how he ported his popular Xamarin.Forms library, MR.Gestures, to support .NET MAUI
Tips for Moving Your Xamarin Library to .NET MAUI
Join me as I share the tips that I learned porting my NuGet Package, Plugin.ValidationRules to support .NET MAUI
Facebook SDK v12.2 for Xamarin.iOS Now Available
The latest version of the Facebook SDK is now available for Xamarin developers offering updates to CoreKit, LoginKit, ShareKit, GamingServiceKit, and AudienceNetwork.
Machine Learning in Xamarin.Forms with ONNX Runtime
Learn how to integrate machine learning into your Xamarin.Forms application with ONNX Runtime
The Journey to Accessible Apps: Meaningful Content Ordering
Do your apps have meaningful content ordering? Learn more about accessible layouts and navigation and find out how you can ensure accessible ordering in your apps.
What’s New in Xamarin and Visual Studio 2022
Xamarin has shipped support for the latest Android and iOS versions, and productivity features in Visual Studio 2022. What's next for Xamarin?