Windows Search Platform

Jun 1, 2020

Brendan Flynn

What’s in My Index Welcome back. This is part 3 of an initial 4-part series discussing everything search indexer related on Windows. In this article we are going to talk about what data is actually stored in the index. From files to custom data types, you will be able to start digging through the items that are stored in your own personal index by the time you are done reading. List of posts in the series Again, there is a lot of different terminology, concepts, and components to the indexing service most of which we will eventually cover in detail. For now, we are focusing on high-level ...