Windows Search Platform
Windows.Storage.Search Storage APIs, Windows Indexing Service, Structured Query Language, Content Indexing, Change Tracking
What’s in My Index?
What’s in My Index Welcome back. This is part 3 of an initial 4-part series discussing everything search indexer related on Windows. In this article we are going to talk about what data is actually stored in the index. From files to custom data types, you will be able to start digging through the items that are stored in your own personal index by the time you are done reading. List of posts in the series Again, there is a lot of different terminology, concepts, and components to the indexing service most of which we will eventually cover in detail. For now, we are focusing on high-level ...
Configuration and Settings
Welcome back. This is part 2 of an initial 4-part series discussing everything search indexer related on Windows. In this article we’re going to take a high-level look at the configuration and settings for the indexing service, and what some of these options really mean. List of posts in the series Let’s first take a look at the default configuration. There are many ways applications can directly change Search Indexer settings, and of course users themselves can also modify the index. When I say default configuration, I’m simply referring to how the Search Indexer operates by default on a ...
The Evolution of Windows Search
Welcome to our new blog focusing on all things related to the Windows Search Platform, also known over the years as Windows Desktop Search, the Indexing Service, WSearch, and the Content Indexer. This is the first post in what will be a 4-part series covering the technology’s background and history including the evolution of the indexing service over time, the settings and configuration when you first install Windows, and the basics on what the Indexing Service does, what it provides, and how to make the most of your index. List of posts in the series Whether you’re a Windows expert, hardc...
Get the most out of Windows Search!
Welcome to our new Windows Search Platform blog which focuses on everything related to the Search Indexer also known as the indexing service, and WSearch service on Windows. Soon we'll be publishing articles and updates on the platform, and how users and developers can make the most of search as well as take advantage of the existing API surface to create really performant and awesome applications. Stay tuned!