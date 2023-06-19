Nov 6, 2025 Post comments count 0 Post likes count 0

Pete Brown

If you are on Windows 11 (or Windows 10 for the UAD issue) and recently had either of these two issues, please read on: Universal Audio Console problem Recently, Universal Audio released a version of their Console app which broke MIDI on Windows. If you use a UAD audio interface and found your MIDI devices unavailable in your DAW, or saw an "out of memory" or similar error in MIDI utilities, this may be what you have run into. Universal Audio quickly released an update to their Console which fixes this issue, so if you are up to date with your UAD Console updates, you should no longer see this issue. ...