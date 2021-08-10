Visual Studio news feed
Visual Studio 2022 Launch videos available on-demand
Visual Studio 2022 Launch videos are now available on-demand. Catch up and learn all about the new release.
Visual Studio 2022 is now available
We’ve reached general availability for Visual Studio 2022 and .NET 6, both of which are now available for download. Visual Studio 2022 will help you go from idea to code faster than ever. Developer productivity and quality-of-life improvements are at the heart of Visual Studio 2022, and we’re excited for you to try it out. Simply put, Visual Studio 2022 will let you bring your ideas to life.
Announcing .NET 6 – The Fastest .NET Yet
.NET 6 is now available. It is easier to use, runs faster, and has many new features.
Join us November 8 for the Launch of Visual Studio 2022
On behalf of our entire team, we are excited to announce the upcoming release of Visual Studio 2022 on November 8, and the immediate availability of the Visual Studio 2022 Release Candidate (RC). We invite you to explore the latest capabilities of Visual Studio 2022 at our virtual launch event on November 8.
Visual Studio 2022 Preview 4 is now available
We are excited to announce the fourth preview release of Visual Studio 2022! With Preview 4, there are more new capabilities on the themes of personal and team productivity, modern development, and constant innovation. In this blog, we’re highlighting a few of the new capabilities of Visual Studio 2022 Preview 4. We’d love for you to download it, try it out, and join us in shaping the next major release of Visual Studio with your feedback.
Announcing .NET 6 Release Candidate 1
We are happy to release .NET 6 Release Candidate 1. It is the first of two “go live” release candidate releases that are supported in production. For the last month or so, the team has been focused exclusively on quality improvements that resolve functional or performance issues in new features or regressions in existing ones
Boost your productivity with Productivity Power Tools Extensions in Visual Studio 2022
Visual Studio 2022 is here and is more customizable than ever. However, that experience may not be complete without the essential extensions you know and love. As existing extensions continue to be migrated, we’re excited to announce that one of the most popular and anticipated sets of extensions is now available to download today: Productivity Power Tools for Visual Studio 2022!
The Future of Visual Studio Extensibility is Here
Visual Studio 2022 seeks to greatly improve your overall development experience, and we’re moving forward with that journey in improving VS extension writing and usage today! We have several exciting extensibility updates that are either available now or on the horizon, so let’s check them out!
Visual Studio 2022 Preview 3 now available!
We are excited to announce the third preview release of Visual Studio 2022! With Preview 3 there are more new capabilities on the themes of personal and team productivity, modern development, and constant innovation.