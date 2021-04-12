Apr 12, 2021 Post comments count 1 Post likes count 1

Pierre LAGARDE

By massively increasing the Hybrid Work usage (time spent in meetings has more than doubled globally, and over 40 billion more emails were delivered in February of this year compared with last. Source : Microsoft releases findings and considerations from one year of remote work in Work Trend Index - Stories), the health crisis has not only transformed the way we work and interact within teams, but also massively increased the use of devices and IT solutions. So what are the environmental impacts of these evolutions? What are the consequences for a developer or an IT manager in terms of energy consumption? ...