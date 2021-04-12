Sustainable Software

Sustainable Software Engineering (SSE) and the role and responsibilities of a Sustainable Software Engineer
Jan 19, 2022
Sustainable Software Engineering (SSE) and the role and responsibilities of a Sustainable Software Engineer

Fabrizio Morando
Sustainable Software Engineering is a new discipline that brings together climatology, software and hardware technology and data center designs. In this post I will clarify these principles, describing the possible role of the Sustainable Software Engineer, with consequent responsibilities and skills necessary to interpret it at the best.

Using ML to monitor coral reef bleaching
Oct 18, 2021
Using ML to monitor coral reef bleaching

Paraskevi Zerva
Coral Reefs & Bleaching Events Coral reefs form home for an estimated 25% of all marine life incorporating more than four thousand species of fish and over a million other aquatic species that live, breed, and are dependent on coral reef ecosystems during their lifetime [1]. This number is significantly important if we consider that coral reefs form just under 0.1% of the oceans' surface area. In addition, almost half a million people are dependent on coral reef ecosystems as they provide protection for coastal infrastructure and prevention from storms, tsunamis, and floods; they are sources for medici...

Measuring the carbon impact of web browsing
Jun 14, 2021
Measuring the carbon impact of web browsing

Pierre LAGARDE
Search, simple click, simple letter typed in the search box have an impact on the environment when browsing Internet. Under Windows, the user spends on average 60% of his time in the browser; all of his actions can be measured and therefore can be optimized to reduce carbon emissions. How can we change our behavior? How to know your personal impact as a user and tomorrow how to better code a website as a developer? To measure the carbon impact of your Internet navigation, a simple solution proposed by TheShiftProject called 1bit can provide a first result. "Carbonalyser": the browser extension which ...

The current state of affairs and a roadmap for effective carbon-accounting tooling in AI
Jun 7, 2021
The current state of affairs and a roadmap for effective carbon-accounting tooling in AI

Abhishek Gupta
The societal case for carbon accounting of AI systems   Digital services consume a lot of energy and it goes without saying that in a world with accelerating climate change, we must be conscious in all parts of life with our carbon footprints. In the case of the software that we write, specifically, the AI systems we build, these considerations become even more important because of the large upfront computational resources that training some large AI models consume, and the subsequent carbon emissions resulting from it. Thus, effective carbon accounting for artificial intelligence systems is critical! ...

The Carbon Monkey
May 24, 2021
The Carbon Monkey

Paola
applying chaos engineering to sustainable software to find a sweet spot that allows a differential measurement of the carbon impact of an application

Introducing EcoQoS
May 21, 2021
Introducing EcoQoS

Raymond Li
EcoQoS is a new Quality of Service (QoS) level introduced to Windows that developers can now opt-in to run their work efficiently, leading to better energy efficiency/increased battery life, reduced fan noise and power/thermal throttling.

Carbon proxies: Measuring the greenness of your application
May 3, 2021
Carbon proxies: Measuring the greenness of your application

Asim Hussain
Learn how to measure how environmentally-friendly your applications are and how to build better software. Greener means better, faster, and cheaper.

How to measure the energy consumption of your apps
Apr 22, 2021
How to measure the energy consumption of your apps

Sara Bergman
The second principle of Sustainable Software Engineering is to build energy efficient applications. The very first step in that direction is to measure the energy cost of your application. This post will answer the question "what is the best way to measure the energy consumption of your apps?".

Remote working: How organizations can achieve their sustainability goals
Apr 12, 2021
Remote working: How organizations can achieve their sustainability goals

Pierre LAGARDE
By massively increasing the Hybrid Work usage (time spent in meetings has more than doubled globally, and over 40 billion more emails were delivered in February of this year compared with last. Source : Microsoft releases findings and considerations from one year of remote work in Work Trend Index - Stories), the health crisis has not only transformed the way we work and interact within teams, but also massively increased the use of devices and IT solutions. So what are the environmental impacts of these evolutions? What are the consequences for a developer or an IT manager in terms of energy consumption? ...

