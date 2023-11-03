Surface Duo Blog

Dec 21, 2023 Post comments count 2 Post likes count 3

Andrei Diaconu

Hello Flutter developers! After recently reading about how Pieces.app uses ONNX runtime inside a Flutter app, I was determined to try it myself. This article shows a summary of the journey I took and provides a few tips for you if you want to do the same. Since we have FFI in Dart for calling C code and ONNX Runtime offers a C library, this is the best way to integrate across most platforms. Before I walk down that path, I decide to have a look at pub.dev to see if anyone did this before me. My thinking here is that anything running ONNX Runtime is a good starting point, even if I must contribute to t...