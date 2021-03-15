Creating Startups
Stories from people who are creating the tools and technologies that power startups.
Latest posts
How to build a Multi Aspect Sentiment Insights engine
Learn how to use Multi Aspect Sentiment Insights technique for analyzing text that categorizes data by aspect and identifies the sentiment attributes from natural language processing. This machine learning technique is used to analyze customer reviews by associating specific sentiments with different aspects of a product.
CTO Choices – What happens when you need to choose your database?
Almost any application needs to keep track of some sort of state. Now, you have one of the most complicated choice of your architecture to make: which database to pick? You better have made the right choice the first time 😊.
Bringing AI to the Edge While Future-Proofing Deployments at Scale
As the edge AI space develops, it's important to build a future-proofed infrastructure that accommodates a rapidly changing technology landscapes. Learn how to deploy AI models can be determined by balancing considerations across scalability, latency, autonomy, bandwidth, security, and privacy.
Simplifying web apps with Static Web Apps
In this article, we'll check out a new Azure service, Static Web Apps, and look at how we quickly converted an existing application to it, simplified our infrastructure and streamlined our workflows.
Deploying AI with Azure IoT Hub
Tiliter meets the challenge of customer-specific software versioning and deployment of its game-changing computer vision across four continents. In this article, we look at how Azure IoT Hub has allowed us to stay agile and scale.
Building CorLife’s “Lockdown Countdown” website using Azure Static Web Apps
Azure Static Web Apps offers developers a very attractive, build chain ready and quickly deployable choice when building their web applications. Learn in this article how we were able to go from function code complete to having a full build chain, hosting, and domain name in the space of about an hour.
Getting insights from the data in your Cosmos DB databases
Learn how we make use of the data in our Cosmos DB databases in the best possible way
Operationalizing Contact Center efficiency with AI
learn how startup Ujet is modernizing digital and in-app experiences by using CRMs and AI’s natural language processing (NLP) to handle cyber security, chatbot state management and customer emotions for multimodal agent support to provide exceptional customer experiences.
Using AI and Data Science to eliminate bias in hiring
learn how startup X0PA AI is using their SaaS AI powered platform to revolutionize how enterprises employ and retain the best fit talents with advanced algorithms, predictive analytics, natural language processing and RPA to scale the recruiting and hiring processes while eliminating bias for an inclusive workforce.