Oct 7, 2025 Post comments count 0 Post likes count 3

Shawn Henry

Last week we announced Microsoft Agent Framework, you can find all the details: I'm immensely proud of the work the team that brought you AutoGen and Semantic Kernel have done to create Microsoft Agent Framework. We really think it's a great step forward in building AI agents and applications, building on all the learnings we've had from creating AutoGen and Semantic Kernel. Please give a try and give us your feedback, we think you'll like it! If you've been building and shipping on Semantic Kernel, I'm sure you have questions. I've answered the most common here but, as always, you...