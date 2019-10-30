The “Hey, Scripting Guys!” blog has been retired. There are many useful posts in this blog, so we keep the blog here for historical reference. However, some information might be very outdated and many of the links might not work anymore.
New PowerShell content is being posted to the PowerShell Community blog where members of the community can create posts by submitting content in the GitHub repository.
All good things must come to an end
Introduction of New PowerShell Community Blog and Retirement of "Hey Scripting Guy!" Blog, the passing of the Torch to a new Generation.
Testing RPC ports with PowerShell (and yes, it’s as much fun as it sounds!) New and Improved!!
Summary: Using PowerShell to identify RPC ports in use by capturing content from PowerShell We'd like to introduce you today to one of our newest bloggers! It's a froopingly awesome friend of ours, Joel Vickery, PFE. (did I mention Dr. Scripto is a big fan of books written by Douglas Adams?....oops!) Take it away Joel! Thanks Doc! So hey everybody! What do you do when you have to troubleshoot the dreaded "RPC Unavailable" error 1722, which rears its ugly head anywhere from Active Directory replication to Configuration Manager Distribution Point installations, and many other places in between? We have the ans...
Import Azure DevOps Test Plans from One Environment to Another
Summary Standardization of Azure DevOps Test Plans and Reusing Them Between Different Organizations Today we introduce Claudia Ferguson and Mike Stiers to the Scripting Blog. Claudia is a Senior Consultant with the Microsoft Active Directory Migration Services Engineer team, and Mike Stiers is a Microsoft Consultant from Toronto Canada. His focus is to help teams to use scalable infrastructure as code deployments in Azure DevOps. They put together something you will find to be very useful when you need to move DevOps test plans. There is some PowerShell here too (as it's the Scripting Blog!) but the content is...
Just go with the flow…. WorkFlow that is with Windows PowerShell
Doctor Scripto returns again with our good friend Joel Vickery, PFE who is going to touch on the use of Workflows In PowerShell. Take it away Joel! Following up on my original post Parallel Processing with jobs in PowerShell, I wanted to go into another method of running parallel processes in PowerShell, namely WorkFlows. WorkFlow is very similar to using the Start-Job/-asJob functionality but it has some distinct advantages that are fully covered in many other blog postings on TechNet. I'll mention them quickly below, but if you want deeper detail, see the When Windows PowerShell Met WorkFlow blog posting...
PowerTip: Identify Completed PowerShell Jobs with Data yet to be Received
Summary: Doctor Scripto quickly shows how to identify Completed Jobs in PowerShell which have yet to have the data Received Hey Doctor Scripto, How can I identify jobs which already completed but I haven’t done a Receive-Job on to get the data? You can do this with the Get-Job Cmdlet by targeting the -ChildJobState and -HasMoreData like the following example Get-Job -ChildJobState Completed -HasMoreData:$True PowerShell, Doctor Scripto, PowerTip, Sean Kearney
Parallel Processing with jobs in PowerShell
Joel Vickery discusses an introductory use of PowerShell jobs and working with data
PowerTip: Use Windows PowerShell to display all Environment variables
Summary: Doctor Scripto demonstrates how to use env: to show all currently set environment variables Question: Hey Doctor Scripto, I remember in DOS if I wanted to see the values of all the Environment variables; like TEMP I could just type the SET Command. How do I do this in PowerShell? Answer: You can do this in one line using the env: PowerShell drive to display all of the currently set Environment variables. dir env: PowerShell, Doctor Scripto, PowerTip, Sean Kearney
PowerTip: Identify if CredentialGuard is enabled with Windows PowerShell
Summary: Easily identify if Credential Guard is enabled using the Get-ComputerInfo Cmdlet in Windows 10 Question: Hey Doctor Scripto, how can I tell if CredentialGuard has been enabled on my Windows 10 computer? Answer: Just use the Get-ComputerInfo Cmdlet and target the DeviceGaurdSecurityServicesConfigured property. The following line will produce a Boolean $TRUE if it is enabled. 'CredentialGuard' -match ((Get-ComputerInfo).DeviceGuardSecurityServicesConfigured) PowerShell, Doctor Scripto, PowerTip, Credential Guard, Paul Greeley
Use PowerShell to Identify Unassociated Azure Resources
Summary: Save costs by Identifying Unassociated Resources left behind after deletions in Azure Q: Hey, Scripting Guy! How can I quickly identify un-associated resources in my Azure subscription? A: Hi SH! At least you know that’s a question to ask! I myself when I first began exploring this new world didn’t realize that when deleting a virtual system in Azure, not all the associated resources are deleted with it! First things first, if you’ve never done it, you’ll need to install the Azure PowerShell modules. This can be done by following the steps provided here on docs.microsoft.com Install the...