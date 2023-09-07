React Native
Build native, cross-platform desktop and mobile experiences using JavaScript and TypeScript
Latest posts
🚀React Native Windows v0.81 is here!!
App developers require performance, stability, and cross-platform consistency such as fast startups, smooth UI, and seamless code sharing across Windows, Android, and iOS as these factors directly impact user experience, development efficiency, and business outcomes. High performance and stability ensure apps run reliably and respond quickly, leading to satisfied users and fewer support issues. Cross-platform consistency allows developers to reuse code and deliver similar experiences across multiple devices, reducing development time, maintenance costs, and enabling faster updates and innovations. We're excite...
How Office Is Modernizing Their App Suite’s UI using Windows App SDK and React Native
An inside look at how Office has modernized their UI with WinAppSDK and React Native.
A look into the new architecture on RNW 0.76 and 0.77!
We've recently released React Native Windows 0.76 and 0.77- marking the first time we invite developers to create RNW experiences on the new architecture.
Building React Native for Windows Apps from a Mac
Owning a Windows PC is not a requirement to build and ship Windows experiences. In this blog post, I'll walk through my investigation of how to develop React Native for Windows applications from a Mac.
RNW 0.74 Launches: A Gallery Glow-up and Fabric Foundations!
We've recently released React Native 0.74! Alongside all the fantastic features from React Native, we've been hard at work enhancing the Windows experience, refreshing our Gallery App, and setting the stage for Fabric support.
Mobile@Scale React Native Panel and Q&A
Recording of the React Native panel at @Scale conf 2023, with Khalef Hosany's participation.
React Native EU 2023 Closing Panel
Recording of the closing Q&A panel of React Native Europe 2023, with Khalef Hosany's participation.
From Gaming to Productivity: how Microsoft is using React Native across a portfolio of experiences | RNEU 2023
Recording of the talk by Khalef Hosany at React Native Europe 2023, about Microsoft's extensive array of usages of React Native in the company.
Raising the Bar: Our Journey of Making React Native a Preferred Choice | RNEU 2023
Recording of the talk by Lorenzo Sciandra and Tommy Nguyen at React Native Europe 2023, about Microsoft's experience in expanding the vision of what React Native can be.