May 20, 2024 Post comments count 0 Post likes count 10

Mine Starks

If you’ve been exploring quantum programming using Q#, you may have been thinking, “This language is great and so easy to use! But what about visual learners?” I’m a software engineer in the Azure Quantum Development Kit team, and I’m very excited to share a new feature I’ve been working on: circuit visualization in Q#. One of the neat things about Q# is that it gives you the ability to express quantum algorithms in a procedural language that’s reminiscent of classical programming languages such as C and Python. If you’re already a programmer, this way of thinking will be very intuitive to you, and you can ...