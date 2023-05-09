PowerShell Community

Encrypting secrets locally
Apr 29, 2024
Rod Meaney
Keeping security folks happy (or less upset which is the best we can hope for)

Simple form development using PowerShell
Mar 11, 2024
Simple form development using PowerShell

Rod Meaney
Create .NET forms without all the .NET.

Creating a scalable, customised running environment
Feb 23, 2024
Creating a scalable, customised running environment

Rod Meaney
This post shows how to create an easy to support environment with all your own cmdlets.

Using PowerShell and Twilio API for Efficient Communication in Contact Tracing
Nov 29, 2023
Using PowerShell and Twilio API for Efficient Communication in Contact Tracing

Piyush Tripathi
Learn to integrate PowerShell with Twilio API and streamline communication for COVID-19 contact tracing initiatives.

Automate Text Summarization with OpenAI and PowerShell
Nov 20, 2023
Automate Text Summarization with OpenAI and PowerShell

Piyush Tripathi
This easy-to-follow guide shows you how to use PowerShell to summarize text using OpenAI's GPT-3.5 API.

Changing your console window title
Jul 11, 2023
Changing your console window title

Francisco Nabas
This post shows how to change the title of your console terminal window.

Measuring average download time
Jun 27, 2023
Measuring average download time

Francisco Nabas
This post shows how to measure average download time with PowerShell

Measuring script execution time
May 15, 2023
Measuring script execution time

Francisco Nabas
This post shows how to measure script execution time in PowerShell

Porting System.Web.Security.Membership.GeneratePassword() to PowerShell
May 9, 2023
Porting System.Web.Security.Membership.GeneratePassword() to PowerShell

Francisco Nabas
This post shows how to port a C# method into PowerShell

