PowerShell Community
A place for the community to learn PowerShell and share insights
Latest posts
Encrypting secrets locally
Keeping security folks happy (or less upset which is the best we can hope for)
Simple form development using PowerShell
Create .NET forms without all the .NET.
Creating a scalable, customised running environment
This post shows how to create an easy to support environment with all your own cmdlets.
Using PowerShell and Twilio API for Efficient Communication in Contact Tracing
Learn to integrate PowerShell with Twilio API and streamline communication for COVID-19 contact tracing initiatives.
Automate Text Summarization with OpenAI and PowerShell
This easy-to-follow guide shows you how to use PowerShell to summarize text using OpenAI's GPT-3.5 API.
Changing your console window title
This post shows how to change the title of your console terminal window.
Measuring average download time
This post shows how to measure average download time with PowerShell
Measuring script execution time
This post shows how to measure script execution time in PowerShell
Porting System.Web.Security.Membership.GeneratePassword() to PowerShell
This post shows how to port a C# method into PowerShell