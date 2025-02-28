Power Platform Developer Blog
Insights, how-tos and updates for building low code solutions with the Power Platform
Latest posts
Announcing Agent Academy: Operative
Earlier this year, we launched Agent Academy: Recruit, a foundational learning path designed to help makers and developers get started with building agents in Copilot Studio. The response exceeded our expectations. Since launch, thousands of learners have worked through the Recruit curriculum, and through the Global AI Community we’ve issued 500+ badges to people who finished the path. More importantly, we’ve seen teams use Recruit as a shared baseline for learning how agents work, how to build them responsibly, and how to deploy them into real environments. As people completed Recruit, the feedback was consist...
Announcing Copilot Studio Agent Academy: Your Mission Starts Now
Welcome to Copilot Studio Agent Academy Whether you're just starting your journey with AI agents or looking to sharpen your skills in Microsoft Copilot Studio, we've got your mission briefing ready and it's time to suit up! We're thrilled to introduce Copilot Studio Agent Academy, a new, self-paced curriculum designed to help makers, developers, and AI-curious professionals learn how to build real, useful agents using Microsoft Copilot Studio. No more theoretical fluff. No more "someday I'll figure this out." This is your chance to actually build something that works. Why We Built It Copilot Studio makes it p...
Introducing Plan Validation in Copilot Studio Kit
Ever wonder why your agent's answers can be right but for the wrong reasons? Let's dive into why that matters, with a brief foray into epistemology (bear with me!) Knowledge: More Than Just Right Answers Imagine asking someone the time, and they confidently reply, “2:30 PM.” They're correct—but what if their watch stopped exactly 12 hours ago, and they just happened to get lucky? This illustrates a classic philosophical point: the difference between a true belief and a justified true belief. And no, this isn’t just a theoretical curiosity (yes, philosophy folks are sensitive about that critique). In practice, ...
Power Platform API and SDKs: From UX-First to API-First
Historically, Power Platform has empowered administrators through the Power Platform Admin Center (PPAC). This UX-first experience offered a seamless, intuitive interface for managing environments, automating everyday tasks, and discovering new capabilities within the platform. Today, we’re taking a bold step forward. We’re transforming Power Platform into an API-first ecosystem—where every feature in PPAC is backed by a well-documented, publicly accessible API. This evolution unlocks intelligent copilots, scalable automation, and enterprise-grade management experiences that are more accessible than ever before....
Microsoft Copilot Studio ❤️ MCP
Ever wished your AI agents could tap into live data or execute actions beyond their built-in capabilities? Enter Model Context Protocol (MCP)—a game-changer for integrating external tools and data sources directly into your Copilot Studio agents. 🧠 What is MCP? Think of MCP as a universal adapter for AI applications. It standardizes how AI models access external tools, APIs, and knowledge bases. By leveraging MCP, you can: 🔄 MCP vs. Connectors: Better Together You might be wondering: When should I use MCP, and when should I use traditional connectors? Will MCP replace connectors? MCP servers are made a...
Announcing the ‘Work with Power Fx functions’ Learning Path
Based on community feedback, we’ve added a new learning path: Work with Power Fx functions. Check it out!
Announcing the winners of the 2025 Powerful Devs Hack Together
The 2025 Powerful Devs Hack Together brought developers together to build secure and scalable AI-powered solutions using Power Platform, Azure, AI Builder, and more. If you missed the event, you can still catch up on all the sessions covering AI, automation, security, extensibility, and more! 🎥 Watch here: aka.ms/powerfuldevs/ondemand Technologies Used in the Hackathon We loved seeing developers use so many different technologies to build their hack. Developers built projects using: ✔ Power Platform (Power Apps, Power Automate, Power Pages, Copilot Studio) ✔ Azure Services & AI Foundry ✔ Microsoft 365 ...
Publishing, Managing and Securing: Building with Microsoft Copilot Studio
If you would like to start building an agent in Microsoft Copilot Studio, don't worry we’ve got you covered! In our AI in Action: Building with Copilot Studio series on the Microsoft Power Platform YouTube channel, we have several episodes that guide you through how to get started in building an agent. This blog post will cover Copilot Studio Security, all those things that you need to know when publishing, managing and securing your agents when building with Microsoft Copilot Studio. In the Building with Microsoft Copilot Studio series, we showcase the different capabilities of building agents with Copilot Stud...
Integrate Copilot Studio agents with Microsoft Entra External ID to give your customers access
Learn how to integrate Copilot Studio agents with Microsoft Entra External ID using the Generic OAUTH 2.0 service provider option, ensuring your customers can securely log in to your agents.