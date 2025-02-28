Power Platform Developer Blog

Jul 30, 2025 Post comments count 0 Post likes count 1

Adi Leibowitz

Ever wonder why your agent's answers can be right but for the wrong reasons? Let's dive into why that matters, with a brief foray into epistemology (bear with me!) Knowledge: More Than Just Right Answers Imagine asking someone the time, and they confidently reply, “2:30 PM.” They're correct—but what if their watch stopped exactly 12 hours ago, and they just happened to get lucky? This illustrates a classic philosophical point: the difference between a true belief and a justified true belief. And no, this isn’t just a theoretical curiosity (yes, philosophy folks are sensitive about that critique). In practice, ...