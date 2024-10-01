OpenAPI at Microsoft

Latest posts

OpenAPI.NET: The Biggest Update Ever
Nov 13, 2025
Darrel Miller Rachit Kumar Malik
A celebratory announcement of what is new in OpenAPI.NET v2 and v3.

Announcing the Kiota support for Dart, now in public preview
Feb 4, 2025
Maisa Rissi
What is Kiota, why and how to use it to create API clients for any OpenAPI described APIs and the new language support, Dart.

Welcome to the OpenAPI Blog
Oct 1, 2024
Darrel Miller
An introduction to the OpenAPI blog, what it is, and what you can expect to find here.

