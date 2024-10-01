OpenAPI at Microsoft
The latest news about OpenAPI tools, extensions and related technology.
Latest posts
Nov 13, 2025
OpenAPI.NET: The Biggest Update Ever
Darrel,
Rachit
A celebratory announcement of what is new in OpenAPI.NET v2 and v3.
Feb 4, 2025
Announcing the Kiota support for Dart, now in public preview
What is Kiota, why and how to use it to create API clients for any OpenAPI described APIs and the new language support, Dart.
Oct 1, 2024
Welcome to the OpenAPI Blog
An introduction to the OpenAPI blog, what it is, and what you can expect to find here.