Oct 7, 2025

Clément Habinshuti

One of the major, recurring complaints of the OData.NET libraries is the performance overhead of the serialization stack. We have done a lot of work to improve the serialization performance, but the existing architecture limits how far we can go. For this reason, we have started work on a new serialization stack for OData.NET libraries that addresses major performance concerns and also makes general improvements to usability. We plan to ship this new serializer as part of 9.x library (the next major release) under a new namespace as an alternative to the existing and . But you don't have to wait for 9.x rel...