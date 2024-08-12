OData
Create and consume RESTful APIs in a simple and standard way
Latest posts
Announcing ASP.NET Core OData 10.0.0 Preview 1
We're thrilled to announce the release of ASP.NET Core OData 10.0.0 Preview 1, a major modernization update that embraces .NET's native and types! This release upgrades to .NET 10.0 and replaces OData's proprietary and CLR wrapper types with .NET's native structs. What's Changed Framework & Dependency Updates .NET 10.0 Support ASP.NET Core OData now targets .NET 10.0, taking advantage of the latest runtime performance improvements and language features. OData Library 9.x and Model Builder 3.x Integration This release updates OData dependencies to align with the latest OData .NET ecosystem: ...
Announcing OData Model Builder 3.0.0 Preview 1 Release
We're excited to announce that OData Model Builder 3.0.0 Preview 1 has been officially released and is available on NuGet: This is a major release that brings the library up to date with the latest .NET and OData ecosystem, featuring .NET 10 support, OData Library 9.x compatibility, and modernized date/time handling using native .NET types. What's New in OData Model Builder 3.0.0 Preview 1 Framework & Dependency Updates .NET 10 Support OData Model Builder now targets .NET 10, aligning with the latest .NET runtime and taking advantage of modern performance improvements and language features. The l...
Announcing OData .NET (ODL) 9 Preview 3 Release
We’re happy to announce that OData .NET (ODL) 9 Preview 3 has been officially released and is available on NuGet: What’s New in OData .NET (ODL) 9 Preview 3 The OData .NET (ODL) 9.0.0 Preview 3 introduces a set of important changes and cleanup efforts to modernize the library, align with .NET’s evolving runtime, and simplify the OData developer experience. Below, we’ll go through the notable changes included in this release. Use for Action Queries Returning a Single Item Summary We updated to avoid throwing an exception when an action returns no result. The and methods now choose ...
Announcing a new OData.NET serializer
One of the major, recurring complaints of the OData.NET libraries is the performance overhead of the serialization stack. We have done a lot of work to improve the serialization performance, but the existing architecture limits how far we can go. For this reason, we have started work on a new serialization stack for OData.NET libraries that addresses major performance concerns and also makes general improvements to usability. We plan to ship this new serializer as part of 9.x library (the next major release) under a new namespace as an alternative to the existing and . But you don't have to wait for 9.x rel...
Enable OData functionalities on ASP.NET Core Minimal API
Introduction Minimal API is a simplified approach for building HTTP APIs fast within ASP.NET Core, compared to the controller-based APIs. Developers can build fully functioning REST endpoints with minimal code and configuration, especially without controller, action and even the formatters. See ASP.NET Core Minimal API details at here. Since Microsoft.AspNetCore.OData version 9.4.0, it enables developers to achieve OData functionalities on ASP.NET Core minimal APIs. In this post, I’d like to go through the basics of enabling OData functionalities on a Minimal API application. Let’s get started. Prerequisites...
OData .NET (ODL) 9 Preview Release
We’re happy to announce that OData .NET (ODL) 9 Preview 2 has been officially released and is available on NuGet: What’s New in OData .NET (ODL) 9 Preview 1 & 2 The OData .NET (ODL) 9.0 previews introduce a set of important changes and cleanup efforts to modernize the library, align with .NET’s evolving runtime, and simplify the OData developer experience. Below, we’ll go through the notable changes included in the first two preview releases. Targeting .NET 10 Preview ODL now builds against .NET 10 preview, ensuring compatibility with the upcoming runtime. This helps early adopte...
ASP.NET Core OData Web API Template Preview Release
We are excited to announce the public preview release of the ASP.NET Core OData Web API Template Pack. This template helps you create an ASP.NET Core Web API project with OData support, providing a streamlined setup for .NET 8.0 and above. The following preview release is now available on NuGet: Key Features Installation To install the template, use the following command: Usage Using dotnet CLI Create a new project using the template: Using Visual Studio IDE Select Create to create the new project...
Announcing ASP.NET Core OData 9 Official Release
We're happy to announce that ASP.NET Core OData 9 has been officially released and is available on NuGet: The major highlight of this release is the update of the OData .NET dependencies to the 8.x major version. By updating the dependencies, we're able to take advantage of the improvements and new capabilities introduced in Microsoft.OData.Core 8.x and Microsoft.OData.Edm 8.x releases specifically. The ASP.NET Core OData 9 release will only support .NET 8 or later. The OData .NET 8 official release announcement addresses the major changes introduced in that release. It's advisable to go through t...
Announcing OData .NET 8 Official Release
We're happy to announce that OData .NET 8 has been officially released and is available on NuGet: We would like to thank the community for trying out the pre-release versions and sharing feedback with us following our announcements of the previews and release candidates. This release presents an opportunity for us to modernize our stack, address some technical debt and take better advantage of investments in .NET. OData .NET 8.0.0 contains changes to improve maintainability, user experience, performance and add new capabilities.To make adoption and upgrading to the new version smooth, we hav...