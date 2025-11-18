Microsoft 365 Developer Blog

Jan 14, 2026 Post comments count 5 Post likes count 3

Daniel, Sarah

If you build agents with the Copilot Studio extension for Visual Studio Code, you already know the fastest way to iterate is to treat your agent like software: version it, review changes, and promote it through environments with confidence. Today, the Microsoft Copilot Studio extension for Visual Studio Code is generally available, so you can build and manage Copilot Studio agents from the IDE you already use. What you can do with the Copilot Studio extension for Visual Studio Code As agents grow beyond a few topics and prompts, teams need the same development hygiene they use for apps: source control, pull...