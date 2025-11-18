Microsoft 365 Developer Blog
Featured posts
From Innovation to Enterprise Trust with Microsoft Agent 365
Agent 365 serves as the control plane for agents, providing organizations with a centralized location to manage agent identity, policies, observability, and lif...
Latest posts
Mastering User Settings in SharePoint Framework
User preferences and settings are fundamental components of modern web applications. When developing SharePoint Framework (SPFx) solutions, the ability to store and manage user-specific configurations across devices and sessions becomes crucial for delivering personalized experiences. This article explores a robust, enterprise-ready pattern for handling user settings in SharePoint Framework applications. There is also a companion sample available on the Community Sample Solution Gallery. You can simply download the source code of the sample and then follow this article to understand how it works. Understandin...
Deprecation notice: Teams Live Events meeting creation via Microsoft Graph
Creating Teams Live Events via the Microsoft Graph isBroadcast API is deprecated. We encourage developers to use Virtual Event APIs instead.
Dev Proxy v2.1 with configuration hot reload and stdio proxying
Introducing Dev Proxy v2.1 with configuration hot reload and stdio proxying
Introducing the Microsoft Graph User Configuration API (preview)
The User Configuration API is now available in the beta endpoint in Microsoft Graph. Use it to create, read, update, and delete user configuration objects in Exchange Online mail folders.
SharePoint Framework (SPFx) roadmap update – January 2026
SPFx is powering the future of Microsoft 365 with AI driven portals and deep integrations across SharePoint Teams and Viva. The January 2026 update shares new features and the roadmap for the next evolution built for the AI era. This is a transparent community driven journey that we shape together.
Introducing the Evals for Agent Interop starter kit
We’re launching Evals for Agent Interop, a starter evaluation kit that provides curated scenarios and representative data that emulate real digital work, and an evaluation harness that organizations can use to self-run their agents across Microsoft 365 surfaces.
Copilot Studio Extension for Visual Studio Code Is Now Generally Available
If you build agents with the Copilot Studio extension for Visual Studio Code, you already know the fastest way to iterate is to treat your agent like software: version it, review changes, and promote it through environments with confidence. Today, the Microsoft Copilot Studio extension for Visual Studio Code is generally available, so you can build and manage Copilot Studio agents from the IDE you already use. What you can do with the Copilot Studio extension for Visual Studio Code As agents grow beyond a few topics and prompts, teams need the same development hygiene they use for apps: source control, pull...
SharePoint Framework (SPFx) roadmap update – December 2025
SPFx is powering the future of Microsoft 365. From AI-driven portals to seamless integrations across SharePoint, Teams and Viva, SPFx is driving innovation at scale. This monthly blog series kicks off our journey into the next evolution - transparent, community-driven, and built for the AI era. Let’s shape what’s next, together.
Unlock your email potential with Schema.org
Email is a key part of how people get things done, whether it’s booking a reservation, confirming a package delivery, or managing a cab reservation. But as inboxes become increasingly cluttered, important transactional information often gets buried. Users are forced to open multiple emails, search through text, and manually look for key details such as reservation times, delivery status, or order confirmations. Let's think about business travel, When users are flying out for meetings, training, or conferences, they shouldn’t have to dig through a crowded inbox to find flight details, hotel confirmations, or car...