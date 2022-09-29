Math in Office

Feb 27, 2023 Post comments count 0 Post likes count 0

Murray Sargent

The Microsoft devblogs are hosted by WordPress. Until recently, we haven’t been able to display equations using traditional math typography in our blogs except in images. Now we can embed LaTeX math which is a lot more accessible. One syntax for this is [ℒ]…[/ℒ], where the “…” has the desired LaTeX and the ℒ is the literal string “latex” (I can’t use the string “latex” itself since it would be interpreted as part of a LaTeX delimiter). Another syntax is "$ latex ...$" except leave out the space I added following the $ to prevent it from turning into LaTeX. On web pages viewed in FireFox and Safari as well as in t...