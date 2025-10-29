Microsoft for Java Developers
News, updates, and insights for Java development with Microsoft tools, Azure services, and OpenJDK.
Featured posts
Latest posts
Java OpenJDK January 2026 Patch & Security Update
Hello Java customers! We are happy to announce the latest January 2026 patch & security update release for the Microsoft Build of OpenJDK. Download and install the binaries today. Check our release notes page for details on fixes and enhancements. The source code of our builds is available now on GitHub for further inspection: jdk25u, jdk21u, jdk17u, jdk11u. Microsoft Build of OpenJDK specific updates OpenJDK25 OpenJDK21 OpenJDK17 OpenJDK11 Summary of Upstream Updates OpenJDK 25 OpenJDK 21 OpenJDK 17 OpenJDK ...
Introducing Azure Performance Diagnostics Tool for Java: Automated Java Performance Analysis in Kubernetes via Azure SRE Agent
We're excited to announce that the Azure Performance Diagnostics Tool for Java is now available for preview as part of the Azure SRE Agent platform, bringing intelligent, automated Java performance diagnoses. Currently supporting Java workloads deployed to Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) clusters. What is Azure Performance Diagnostics Tool for Java via Azure SRE Agent? The Azure Performance Diagnostics Tool for Java is a powerful new capability within Azure SRE Agent, an AI-powered service that automatically responds to site reliability issues. This feature enables development and operations teams to monitor, ...
Java at Microsoft: 2025 Year in Review
A breakthrough year for modernization, AI‑assisted development, Agentic AI development, and platform innovation 2025 was one of the most significant years yet for Java at Microsoft. From the arrival of OpenJDK 25 as the newest Long‑Term Support (LTS) release, to AI‑powered modernization workflows with GitHub Copilot app modernization, to Agentic AI development in Microsoft AI Foundry with Java frameworks like LangChain4j, Spring AI, Quarkus AI, and Embabel, with major Visual Studio Code and Azure platform investments. Microsoft deepened its commitment across the entire Java ecosystem. Java 25: A New LTS Era B...
Beyond Ergonomics: How the Azure Command Launcher for Java Improves GC Stability and Throughput on Azure VMs
In our previous blog we introduced Azure Command Launcher for Java () —a safe, resource-aware way to launch the JVM without hand-tuning dozens of flags. This follow-up shares performance results, focusing on how affects G1 behavior, heap dynamics, and pause characteristics under a long-running, allocation-intensive workload: SPECjbb 2015 (JBB). Test bed: 4-vCPU, 16-GB Azure Linux/Arm64 VM running the Microsoft Build of OpenJDK. JDKs exercised: Validated on JDK 17 (17.0.17), 21 (21.0.9), and 25 (25.0.1); all figures in this post are from the JDK 17 runs. Trends on 21/25 matched the 17 results. How we ran...
From Complexity to Simplicity: Intelligent JVM Optimizations on Azure
Introduction As cloud-native architectures scale across thousands of containers and virtual machines, Java performance tuning has become more distributed, complex, and error-prone than ever. As highlighted in our public preview announcement, traditional JVM optimization relied on expert, centralized operator teams manually tuning flags and heap sizes for large application servers. This approach simply doesn’t scale in today’s highly dynamic environments, where dozens—or even hundreds—of teams deploy cloud-native JVM workloads across diverse infrastructure. To address this, Microsoft built Azure Command Launch...
Announcing the Public Preview of Azure Command Launcher for Java
Today we are announcing the Public Preview of the Azure Command Launcher for Java, a new tool that helps developers, SREs, and infrastructure teams standardize and automate JVM configuration on Azure. The goal is to simplify tuning practices and reduce resource waste across Java workloads. JVM Tuning in a Cloud-Native World Before the rise of microservices, Java applications were typically deployed as Java EE artifacts (WARs or EARs) on managed application servers. Ops teams were responsible for configuring and tuning the JVM, often on powerful servers that hosted multiple applications on a single Java EE app...
Introducing Major New Agentic Capabilities for GitHub Copilot in JetBrains and Eclipse
GitHub Copilot is taking a major step forward with expanded, deeply integrated support for JetBrains and Eclipse — bringing a new generation of agentic, intelligent capabilities directly into your favorite Java IDEs. This release strengthens Copilot’s cross-IDE experience, unifies agentic workflows, and unlocks more powerful automation to help developers code faster, modernize confidently, and stay in flow. New Agentic Capabilities This is the year of the agents. Developers need more control than ever—both in how they work with agents and how agents adapt to their workflows. After introducing Custom Agents in ...
JDConf 2026 Is Coming With Modern Solutions for an Agentic World
Technology is accelerating faster than ever, and developers are once again at the helm, shaping the future of applications, intelligence, and enterprise systems. With the rise of large language models (LLMs), agent-oriented architectures, and AI-driven development paradigms, Java developers find themselves in a uniquely powerful position to modernize code already powering critical systems, and to build the software of tomorrow. Java remains one of the world’s most trusted languages for enterprise, cloud, mobile and mission-critical systems. As James Governor, from developer analyst firm RedMonk, recently...
Java OpenJDK October 2025 Patch & Security Update
Hello Java customers! We are happy to announce the latest July 2025 patch & security update release for the Microsoft Build of OpenJDK. Download and install the binaries today. Check our release notes page for details on fixes and enhancements. The source code of our builds is available now on GitHub for further inspection: jdk25u, jdk21u, jdk17u, jdk11u. Microsoft Build of OpenJDK specific updates OpenJDK25 OpenJDK21 OpenJDK17 OpenJDK11 Summary of Upstream Updates OpenJDK 25 OpenJDK 21 OpenJDK 17 OpenJDK 11 ...