Bridging Local Development and Cloud Evaluation: Using Microsoft Devtunnels with Azure Machine Learning
Jan 23, 2026
Nasryn El-Hinnawi
Learn how to streamline AI development by using Microsoft Devtunnels to connect local services with Azure Machine Learning evaluation pipelines, eliminating deployment delays while maintaining comprehensive cloud-based validation.

Evaluate Small Language Model Function Calling using the Azure AI Evaluation SDK
Jan 16, 2026
Chinedum Echeta
This blog details how the Azure AI Evaluation SDK can be used to assess the performance of a small language model for function calling, such as Phi-4-mini-instruct, and view the results in Microsoft Foundry.

Introducing the Copilot Studio + Azure AI Search Solution
Dec 18, 2025
Ian Jensen
Introduction to a scaleable and secure turnkey architecture for deploying Copilots connected to Azure AI Search.

Agent Onboarding Process for Agentic Systems: Maintain accuracy at scale
Dec 10, 2025
Vikesh Singh Baghel Vidhya Shankar Venkatesan
A robust agent onboarding process is the backbone of scalable, reliable multi-agent AI systems—enforcing uniqueness, rigorous evaluation, and responsible AI practices at every step.

Accelerating AI Development with GitHub Copilot: Real-World Use-Cases
Dec 1, 2025
isedevblog
This blog post shares real-world experiences from Microsoft's ISE team using GitHub Copilot to accelerate AI development workflows, demonstrating how AI tools can significantly speed up tasks like creating documentation, class diagrams, data visualizations, and demo scripts when used by experienced developers.

Ensuring Seamless User Experience in Modernization Projects with AI‑Generated Stagehand and Playwright UI Tests
Nov 13, 2025
Suganya Srinivasan
Using AI‑generated tools like Stagehand with Microsoft's Playwright helps ensure a smooth user experience during modernization efforts such as Hyper Velocity Engineering and monolith-to-microservices migrations.

Patterns for Building a Scalable Multi-Agent System
Nov 7, 2025
Sushant Bhalla Vikesh Singh Baghel
Practical patterns for designing scalable, high-performing multi-agent systems—grounded in real implementation experience.

Tuning and Optimization of Speech-to-Text (STT), Text-to-Speech (TTS), and Custom Keyword Recognition in Azure Speech Services
Oct 31, 2025
Ayaka Hara
This blog outlines best practices for optimizing Speech-to-Text (STT), Text-to-Speech (TTS), and Custom Keyword Recognition in Azure Speech Services, helping developers build more accurate and responsive voice-enabled applications.

Integration Testing with Testcontainers
Oct 23, 2025
Jimmy Kurian
How to leverage Testcontainers for integration testing

