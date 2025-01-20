Prepare now for the impact of multifactor authentication on code using Microsoft Authentication Library (MSAL).
Microsoft Entra Identity Platform
A developer platform that helps protect your users and data.
Announcing GA of Bicep templates support for Microsoft Entra ID resources
We’re thrilled to announce that Bicep templates for Microsoft Entra ID resources is generally available from July 29th, 2025. Bicep templates bring declarative infrastructure as code (IaC) capabilities to Microsoft Graph resources. This new capability will initially be available for core Microsoft Entra ID resources. Bicep templates for Microsoft Graph resources allow you to define the tenant infrastructure you want to deploy, such as Microsoft Entra ID groups or applications, in a file, then use the file throughout the development lifecycle to repeatedly deploy your infrastructure. The file uses the Bicep langu...
General Availability of Native Authentication JavaScript SDK
Today we announce that Native Authentication JavaScript SDK for Microsoft Entra External ID is now Generally Available! Initially released in 2024, Native Authentication empowers developers to build sign-in, sign-up and sign-out experiences for single page applications (SPAs) in Entra External ID. How to use native authentication JavaScript SDK You can add native authentication to your single page applications (SPAs) by using the Microsoft Authentication Library (MSAL) for JavaScript with the native authentication extensions. Whenever possible, use MSAL to integrate native authentication for SPA experiences. ...
Now Generally Available: Apple identity provider support for Microsoft Entra External ID
I'm excited to announce that "Sign in with Apple" is now generally available for external tenants in Entra External ID. The feature has been in public preview since February, and many customers have already integrated Apple as an identity provider for their applications.
May 2025: A look at the latest Microsoft Entra key feature releases, announcements, and updates
Welcome to the May edition of our monthly newsletter, summarizing the latest news and developments in the exciting, ever-evolving world of Microsoft Entra.
Announcing the General Availability of Managed Identities as Federated Identity Credentials in your Entra apps
Announcing the GA of Managed Identities as Federated Identity Credentials for Microsoft Entra. Enhance security by replacing app secrets with managed identities, simplify setup, and enable seamless cross-tenant access to Entra-protected resources like Azure and Microsoft Graph.
April 2025: A look at the latest Microsoft Entra key feature releases, announcements, and updates
This is the April 2025 edition of our monthly developer update, summarizing the latest news and developments in Microsoft Entra. This month, we bring you feature updates, public previews, announcements, and other important updates. Read on to learn more and make the most of Microsoft Entra.
Announcing the General Availability of OpenID Connect external identity provider support for Microsoft Entra External ID
Discover the new OpenID Connect identity provider support in Microsoft Entra External ID, now generally available. Simplify user sign-in and partner integrations, and improve conversion rates and user satisfaction by federating with external identity providers like Okta, Amazon, Auth0, and Azure AD B2C.
February 2025: A look at the latest Microsoft Entra key feature releases, announcements, and updates
This is the February 2025 edition of our monthly developer update, summarizing the latest news and developments in Microsoft Entra. This month, we bring you feature updates, public previews, announcements, and other important updates. Read on to learn more and make the most of Microsoft Entra. What went Generally Available (GA) since January 2025? New Public Previews News, updates, and resources What's new in Microsoft Entra? Learn what is new with Microsoft Entra, such as the latest release notes, known issues, bug fixes, deprecation functionality, and upcoming changes. You can find releases sp...
January 2025: A look at the latest Microsoft Entra key feature releases, announcements, and updates
Welcome to the January 2025 edition of our monthly developer update, summarizing the latest news and developments in Microsoft Entra. This month, we bring you feature updates, public previews, announcements, and other important updates. Read on to learn more and make the most of Microsoft Entra.