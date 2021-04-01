Dr. International

Apr 1, 2021 Post comments count 0 Post likes count 1

Shawn Steele

Hi! We've created this space to share some thoughts about software internationalization. Internationalization is a really long word, so we've truncated the URL to just "i18n". There are 18 letters between the "i" and the "n" in "internationalization", so i18n is a bit of a shortcut. (Another common abbreviation in this space is l10n for "localization".) We plan to post around once a month, more or less, and our hope is to cover helpful things that come to mind related to computer globalization, internationalization, and localization. Sometimes these will be more general high level topics. Other times w...