Microsoft for Go Developers

Go 1.25.6-1 and 1.24.12-1 Microsoft builds now available
Jan 20, 2026
Go 1.25.6-1 and 1.24.12-1 Microsoft builds now available

Davis Goodin
A new release of the Microsoft build of Go including security fixes is now available for download.

Go 1.25.5-1 and 1.24.11-1 Microsoft builds now available
Dec 2, 2025
Go 1.25.5-1 and 1.24.11-1 Microsoft builds now available

Davis Goodin
A new release of the Microsoft build of Go including security fixes is now available for download.

Go 1.25.4-2 and 1.24.10-1 Microsoft builds now available
Nov 7, 2025
Go 1.25.4-2 and 1.24.10-1 Microsoft builds now available

Davis Goodin
A new release of the Microsoft build of Go is now available for download.

Go 1.25.3-1 and 1.24.9-1 Microsoft builds now available
Oct 14, 2025
Go 1.25.3-1 and 1.24.9-1 Microsoft builds now available

Davis Goodin
A new release of the Microsoft build of Go is now available for download.

Go 1.25.2-1 and 1.24.8-1 Microsoft builds now available
Oct 9, 2025
Go 1.25.2-1 and 1.24.8-1 Microsoft builds now available

George Adams
A new release of the Microsoft build of Go including security fixes is now available for download.

Go 1.25.1-1 and 1.24.7-1 Microsoft builds now available
Sep 3, 2025
Go 1.25.1-1 and 1.24.7-1 Microsoft builds now available

Davis Goodin
A new release of the Microsoft build of Go including security fixes is now available for download.

Go 1.25.0-1 Microsoft build now available
Aug 13, 2025
Go 1.25.0-1 Microsoft build now available

Davis Goodin
A new release of the Microsoft build of Go is now available for download.

Go 1.24.6-1 and 1.23.12-1 Microsoft builds now available
Aug 7, 2025
Go 1.24.6-1 and 1.23.12-1 Microsoft builds now available

Davis Goodin
A new release of the Microsoft build of Go including security fixes is now available for download.

Microsoft build of Go 1.25 crypto backend changes
Jul 29, 2025
Microsoft build of Go 1.25 crypto backend changes

George Adams
Starting with Go 1.25, the Microsoft build of Go will use system-provided crypto by default to align with Microsoft's internal cryptography strategy and compliance policies.

