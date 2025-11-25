Microsoft Foundry Blog
What’s new in Microsoft Foundry | October and November 2025
Azure AI Foundry is now Microsoft Foundry. Read the latest announcements about agents, models, tools and more.
Foundry IQ in Microsoft Agent Framework
Build enterprise-grade RAG agents with Foundry IQ Knowledge Bases in ~20 lines of Python. Learn how the Azure AI Search Context Provider brings intelligent, multi-hop retrieval to the Microsoft Agent Framework—no fragmented pipelines, just plug in the knowledge your agent needs.
Announcing Foundry MCP Server (preview) in the cloud, speeding up AI development with Microsoft Foundry
MCP (Model Context Protocol) is a standard protocol that enables AI agents to securely connect with apps, data, and systems, supporting easy interoperability and seamless platform expansion. At Ignite, Microsoft Foundry introduced Foundry Tools, which serves as a central hub for discovering, connecting, and managing both public and private MCP tools securely, simplifying integration across more than 1,400 business systems and empowering agents. Microsoft Foundry also upleveled Foundry Agent Service to empower developers to securely build, manage, and connect AI agents with Foundry Tools, enabling seamless integra...
⭐Upcoming Virtual Event⭐ AI Dev Days, Level-Up Your AI Skills with Microsoft Reactor
Join us for AI Dev Days, a two-day virtual event exploring the latest Microsoft Azure, Foundry and GitHub innovations. Whether you’re modernizing legacy apps, building with agents, or exploring the newest AI models, this is your moment to skill up, ship faster, and connect with experts.
Introducing Memory in Foundry Agent Service
Give your agents the power to remember Imagine your agent never asks the same question twice. Until now, most agents have been stateless. Each conversation resets to zero, forgetting what users said just minutes ago or weeks ago. Developers tried to bridge this gap with homegrown solutions — storing embeddings in databases, manually retrieving prior messages, or stuffing entire chat histories into prompts. These workarounds add latency, cost, and complexity, and still fall short of delivering truly personal, context-aware interactions. At Ignite 2025, we introduced the public preview of memory in Foundry Ag...
Translation Customization, A Developer’s Guide to Adaptive Custom Translation
Introduction Translation isn’t just converting words—it’s enabling global communication. Yet for businesses operating worldwide, achieving accuracy, speed, and domain-specific terminology has been a persistent challenge. Market trends show that 70% of consumers prefer content in their native language, and enterprises are under pressure to deliver real-time multilingual experiences without sacrificing quality. That’s why we’re introducing Adaptive Custom Translation (AdaptCT) in Microsoft Foundry Tools—a breakthrough that redefines how translation systems are customized. Instead of retraining models from scr...
Introducing Multi-Agent Workflows in Foundry Agent Service
Across industries, organizations are moving from experimenting with single agents to running AI at the center of their business operations. While single agents excel at focused tasks, customers quickly discover that real enterprise work stretches across multiple steps, involves different roles, and requires strong governance. To operationalize AI in this environment, teams need a dependable way to coordinate agents, tools, and logic into complete, end-to-end processes. Over the past year, as customers deployed agents into production, the same challenges surfaced across industries: At M...
Azure Content Understanding is now generally available
At Microsoft Ignite this year, we’re excited to announce that Azure Content Understanding in Foundry Tools is now generally available (GA). Over the past months, we’ve seen preview usage across industries, from large consultancies to healthcare leaders, with invaluable customer feedback shaping this release. With this GA release, we’re enabling flexibility and control with model choice, production-grade reliability, expanded region availability, and broader scenario coverage. In addition, this update brings tight integration with Microsoft Foundry Models, Foundry IQ powered by Azure AI Search, and agent ecosys...
Assess Agentic Risks with the AI Red Teaming Agent in Microsoft Foundry
Accelerate your trustworthy AI journey with the enhanced AI Red Teaming Agent in Microsoft Foundry. Empower developers to automate adversarial testing for both models and agentic systems—covering risks like prompt injection, prohibited actions, sensitive data leakage, and task adherence. Integrate red teaming into your CI/CD pipelines using the Foundry SDK and no-code UI wizard, enabling continuous safety evaluation and rapid prototyping. With PyRIT’s open-source attack strategies and customizable risk definitions, you can systematically probe vulnerabilities, benchmark improvements, and ensure robust safeguards ...