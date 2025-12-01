Microsoft Entra PowerShell
Command-line tool to manage and automate Microsoft Entra resources.
Latest posts
Announcing Microsoft Entra PowerShell v1.2.0
We are excited to introduce Microsoft Entra PowerShell v1.2.0, a major update that delivers full support for Agent Identity Blueprints, expanded application configuration capabilities, and modernized invitation APIs aligned with Microsoft Graph models. This release consolidates functionality into the main module, introduces new cmdlets and parameters, and enhances automation scenarios across Microsoft Entra ID. Changes introduced in v1.2.0 1. Agent Identity Blueprint Management This release introduces a comprehensive, production‑ready command set for creating and operating Agent Identity Blueprints and Agent I...
Announcing Microsoft Entra PowerShell v1.1.0
We’re thrilled to introduce Microsoft Entra PowerShell v1.1.0 available on PowerShell Gallery. The headline feature is No more version pinning to Microsoft Graph PowerShell v2.25.0. You can now use the latest Graph modules without restrictions, giving you unmatched flexibility and future-proof automation. But that’s not all, this update also brings useful new parameters for device and service principal management, enabling deeper filtering and control in your scripts. Whether you’re managing stale devices, enforcing compliance, or streamlining app assignments, these enhancements will supercharge your identity ...
Entra PowerShell Now Supports Latest Microsoft Graph PowerShell Versions
We’ve heard you and we’ve made it happen! One of the most requested changes from our community has been greater flexibility when working with Microsoft Graph PowerShell. Previously, Entra PowerShell pinned its dependency to Microsoft Graph PowerShell v2.25, which limited customers from leveraging newer features and improvements introduced in later versions. Starting today with version 1.1.0 of Entra PowerShell, we’ve removed this version pinning. This means: Why This Matters Microsoft Graph PowerShell evolves rapidly, introducing new APIs, performance improvements, and bug fixes....
AppendSelected parameter
Background The Property parameter introduced in Version 0.10.0-preview allowed customers to select specific properties they would want to return in the response and is used in these 2 main scenarios: The scenarios above introduce a limitation where only the specified properties are returned, while the default properties are excluded from the response. The AppendSelected switch parameter we shipped in version 1.0.12 solves this limitation by ensuring that the default properties are returned together with the specified properties. Implementation This parameter has been implemented in som...