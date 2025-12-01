Microsoft Entra PowerShell

Dec 1, 2025 Post comments count 0 Post likes count 0

Kennedy Kangethe Munga

Background The Property parameter introduced in Version 0.10.0-preview allowed customers to select specific properties they would want to return in the response and is used in these 2 main scenarios: The scenarios above introduce a limitation where only the specified properties are returned, while the default properties are excluded from the response. The AppendSelected switch parameter we shipped in version 1.0.12 solves this limitation by ensuring that the default properties are returned together with the specified properties. Implementation This parameter has been implemented in som...