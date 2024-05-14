Engineering@Microsoft
How Microsoft empowers its developers to deliver at massive scale
Latest posts
Diagnosing instability in production-scale agent reinforcement learning
On January 28, 2026, Hugging Face announced that they have upstreamed the Post-Training Toolkit into TRL as a first-party integration, making these diagnostics directly usable in production RL and agent post-training pipelines. This enables closed-loop monitoring and control patterns that are increasingly necessary for long-running and continuously adapted agent systems. Documentation @ https://huggingface.co/docs/trl/main/en/ptt_integration. Overview In production-scale agent reinforcement learning systems, training runs increasingly operate over long horizons, incorporate external tools, and adapt continuousl...
The Interaction Changes Everything: Treating AI Agents as Collaborators, Not Automation
Discover how treating AI agents as collaborators, not automation, transforms engineering workflows and accelerates complex projects
Enhancing Code Quality at Scale with AI-Powered Code Reviews
Microsoft’s AI-powered code review assistant has transformed pull request workflows by automating routine checks, suggesting improvements, and enabling conversational Q&A, leading to faster PR completion, improved code quality, and enhanced developer onboarding. Its seamless integration and customizability have driven widespread adoption within Microsoft
How Microsoft Engineers Build AI: Learn about scalable RAG-enabled AI Apps
For developers, the emphasis on building intelligence into apps has never been clearer. Over the next three years, 92% of companies plan on investing in AI to achieve business outcomes like enhancing productivity and delivering better customer service. At Microsoft, developers and engineers are pushing the boundaries of AI at scale, crafting applications that harness the power of cutting-edge machine learning models and advanced AI techniques. To help both newcomers and seasoned AI developers understand these methodologies, we are thrilled to introduce a new video series – How Microsoft engineers build AI. We’l...
Dev Box Ready-To-Code Dev Box images template
Microsoft One Engineering System (1ES) team shares a sample for building Ready-To-Code Dev Box environments pre-configured with the necessary tools, repositories, and settings, ensuring consistency and reliability across teams.
Common annotated security keys
In April 2021, GitHub announced changes to their security token format that significantly enhanced security. The improvement leveraged two straightforward techniques: a fixed signature in the generated token and a checksum - both of which are highly effective in eliminating false positives (noise) and false negatives (missed findings). Microsoft also implements these techniques widely in our service providers. Internally, we refer to any key format that incorporates both techniques as 'identifiable' (a term also used in GitHub’s blog post). Identifiable secrets super-power open-source scan tools and more sophist...
Managed DevOps Pools – The Origin Story
Learn about how Microsoft's 1ES organization developed an internal service called "1ES Hosted Pools" to manage Microsoft's diverse Engineering system infrastructure and how it helped make significant improvements to productivity, cost savings, and security. This solution will soon be available as a third-party offering named "Managed DevOps Pools".
Developing with Accessibility in Mind at Microsoft
Celebrate the Global Accessibility Awareness Day GAAD by taking actionable and easy steps to build accessibility into your development life-cycle! Learn how tools like Accessibility Insights & Visual Studio can help find accessibility issues in development.
Copy-on-Write performance and debugging
This is a follow-up to our previous coverage of Dev Drive and copy-on-write (CoW) linking. See our previous articles from May 24, 2023, October 13, 2023, and November 2, 2023. Dev Drive was released in Windows 11 in October, 2023, and will be part of Windows Server 2025 this fall. Server 2025 and Windows 11 24H2 ship with an enhancement to automatically use copy-on-write linking (CoW-in-Win32). Here, we'll cover the results of several months of repo build performance testing for several large internal codebases, provide some information on determining whether a file is a CoW link, and share a few tips we found f...