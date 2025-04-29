Develop from the cloud

Apr 29, 2025 Post comments count 0 Post likes count 0

Anish Trakru

We are thrilled to unveil exciting new enhancements in the My Virtual Machine view within Azure DevTest Labs that will revolutionize your VM management experience. With these updates, managing your virtual machines has never been easier or more efficient. Imagine being able to multi-select VMs to start, stop, restart, or delete them all at once – saving you valuable time and effort. But that's not all! You can now sort your VMs and group them by various attributes such as type, status, size, and more, making it simpler to organize and locate the VMs you need. Additionally, the My Virtual Machine view now suppo...