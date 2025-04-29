Develop from the cloud
Build apps from the cloud with Dev Box, Azure Deployment Environments & more
Unlock developer potential with Microsoft Dev Box
AI agents, model context protocols (MCPs), and emerging AI workflows are fundamentally transforming software development paradigms and broadening the range of a...
Streamlined Setup, Stronger Guardrails for Microsoft Dev Box
We’re excited to introduce a new capability that simplifies Dev Box setup—enabling platform engineers and project admins to specify images and SKUs directly when configuring Dev Box pools, without needing to create Dev Box definitions at the Dev Center level. 🔄What’s changing Until now, configuring Dev Box pools with Azure Marketplace images or custom images from Compute Galleries required a pre-defined Dev Box definition at the Dev Center. These definitions packaged the image along with compute and storage SKUs, and were then referenced by project-level pools. While this model provided centralized control, ...
🎉Enhancing security and streamlining configuration with Lab Secrets in Azure DevTest Labs
For platform engineers, securely managing sensitive information across dev and test environments is a critical responsibility. Each workflow, from provisioning virtual machines to deploying artifacts and automating environment setup, often involves handling credentials, SSH keys, and API tokens. Sharing these in chat, hardcoding them into scripts, or keeping them in plain text is not secure. We consistently heard this feedback from our customers; in the absence of a centralized solution, secrets can end up distributed across emails, chat threads, and scripts. This distribution can elevate the risk of unintended e...
🎉 Now in Public Preview: Create Dev Boxes on Behalf of Your Developers
We’re excited to announce that one of our most-requested features is officially in Public Preview: You can now create Dev Boxes on behalf of your developers. Waiting around to get started is a thing of the past. Whether you're onboarding a new hire, running a hackathon, or setting up for a customer demo, this feature makes it easy for admins to set developers up for success. No “how do I do this?” required. ✨ Why We Built It From Ignite sessions to customer labs to hallway chats, the feedback was clear. You needed a faster, more flexible way to spin up Dev Boxes for your team. Here are just a few re...
💻 Spring Cleaning for Dev Boxes: Mastering Manual & Automatic Offboarding
Let’s face it. Sometimes your Dev Box just… hangs around too long. Whether you’ve moved to a new project, left the company, want to create a new dev box with the latest tools, it's time to clean things up. 🎯 With Dev Box Auto-Deletion now in public preview, offboarding just got a whole lot easier. Here's everything you need to know to keep your environment tidy and your costs under control (without deleting anything you still need!). 🚀 Step 1: Enable the Auto-Deletion Preview Feature Before anything else, you need to register the preview feature in your Azure subscription: ✨ You're now r...
Balance governance and flexibility with Dev Box project policies
As organizations scale their development efforts, managing access to cloud resources becomes critical. Platform engineers need to strike a balance between enforcing governance and enabling developer agility. At Build 2025, we announced the general availability of project policies in Microsoft Dev Box, which provides a powerful way to improve resource control and governance for cloud development environments while boosting security and compliance. What are project policies? With project policies, platform engineers can set guardrails on a per-project basis, to ensure that each project has access only to the nece...
Control cloud costs with Dev Box hibernation features
Cost is one of the most important concerns in any cloud-native rollout. IT admins need powerful tools to control costs without slowing development. At Build 2025, we were excited to announce the general availability of hibernation in Microsoft Dev Box. This feature empowers platform engineers to optimize resource usage while empowering developers to get what they need when they need it. Core cost-saving features—auto-stop schedules, hibernate on disconnect, and hibernate on no connect—offer different ways to automatically hibernate idle dev boxes, ensuring that resources aren’t wasted and budgets stay predic...
Supercharge AI development with new AI-powered features in Microsoft Dev Box
AI is reshaping how we build, deploy, and scale software. As more apps become AI-powered, developers need environments that can keep up with speed and demands of innovation. We've heard from customers just how critical it is to have a zero-config experience when building AI applications, with streamlined access to compute, prebuilt models, and environment configuration tools. We’ve been listening—and are excited to announce a new wave of capabilities in Microsoft Dev Box to accelerate AI development. Dev Box now empowers you to get started rapidly with ready-to-code cloud development environments optimized for...
Elevate Your Virtual Machine Management with Multi-Select, Sorting, Grouping, and Tags in Azure DevTest Labs
We are thrilled to unveil exciting new enhancements in the My Virtual Machine view within Azure DevTest Labs that will revolutionize your VM management experience. With these updates, managing your virtual machines has never been easier or more efficient. Imagine being able to multi-select VMs to start, stop, restart, or delete them all at once – saving you valuable time and effort. But that's not all! You can now sort your VMs and group them by various attributes such as type, status, size, and more, making it simpler to organize and locate the VMs you need. Additionally, the My Virtual Machine view now suppo...