Developer Blogs News

Nov 8, 2024 Post comments count 9 Post likes count 4

Radhika Tadinada

Hello, Dev Blogs community! What we heard - part 2 In my previous post about the grid and list layout choices I shared the feedback we received after launching a Dev Blogs refresh. I also shared how we improved and provided options for the layout of posts. Today, I will address the other major feedback regarding navigating to the latest posts on the main Dev Blogs home page. Updates to layout of the Dev Blogs home page Many of our new readers and those who don't visit Dev Blogs often appreciated the highlights that showcased posts that would other get pushed to page 2-3 before they got a chance to r...