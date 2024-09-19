Developer Blogs News
Additional reactions and ease of sharing
We're always exploring ways to enhance DevBlogs for our readers. In the past few weeks, we’ve introduced two updates to features: reactions and sharing. Reactions: You now have six expressive reaction options to choose from—moving beyond the simple heart. It’s a small change that we hope makes a big difference in how you engage with posts. Sharing: We heard your feedback about sharing posts. Previously, the option was only available in the left-hand navigation. Now, you’ll also find sharing buttons conveniently placed at the bottom of each post. We're continuously working on new features and enha...
Dev Blogs home page layout simplified
Hello, Dev Blogs community! What we heard - part 2 In my previous post about the grid and list layout choices I shared the feedback we received after launching a Dev Blogs refresh. I also shared how we improved and provided options for the layout of posts. Today, I will address the other major feedback regarding navigating to the latest posts on the main Dev Blogs home page. Updates to layout of the Dev Blogs home page Many of our new readers and those who don't visit Dev Blogs often appreciated the highlights that showcased posts that would other get pushed to page 2-3 before they got a chance to r...
New DevBlogs Layout: Choose your view – Grid or List
Hello, Dev Blogs community! We are committed to continuously enhancing your experience on Microsoft Dev Blogs, guided by your invaluable feedback. Since the recent update on our site, we heard a lot of feedback about the masonry layout. We are excited to share how we've adapted to make to improve your experience. What We Heard Your feedback highlighted key areas of improvement: How We Listened and Improved Understanding the need for consistency and ease of use, we implemented changes that allow you to choose the format that works best for you. Switching Between Layout...
Introducing the new Dev Blogs: A Modern, Streamlined, and Engaging Experience
Hello, Dev Blogs community! We're excited to announce 'Dev Blogs Evolution,' a major upgrade you've already been experiencing for the past two weeks. This project is our first major upgrade to the whole platform. Our goal is to make it streamlined and modern, discoverable, and easier to engage with. This upgrade is shaped by valuable feedback from both you, our readers, and authors. A modern, simplified layout The first thing you’ll notice is the wider content area. We've embraced a cleaner, simpler design that improves readability. Reading and navigating should feel smoother and more intuitive. The subtle u...