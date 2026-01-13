Azure Cosmos DB Blog
Part 2: Building a Python CRUD API with Azure Functions and Azure Cosmos DB
Series: Building Serverless Applications with Azure Functions and Azure Cosmos DB In the first post of this series, we focused on establishing the fundamentals of serverless architecture by building and deploying a simple HTTP API using Azure Functions and FastAPI. The post centred on serverless compute, showing how Azure Functions handles execution, scaling, and infrastructure management while FastAPI provides a modern, developer-friendly API framework. In this post, we extend that foundation by introducing serverless data. You’ll build a Python-based CRUD inventory API and persist data using Azure Cosmos DB...
Azure Cosmos DB Data Explorer now supports Dark Mode
If you spend time in the Azure Portal’s using Azure Cosmos DB Data Explorer, you know it’s a “lots of screens, lots of tabs, lots of work happening” kind of place. So I’m excited to share a small upgrade that makes a big difference: Dark Mode is now supported in Cosmos DB Data Explorer. It just works with Azure Portal Dark Mode If you already have Dark Mode enabled in the Azure Portal, Data Explorer will automatically switch to dark with it. No extra setup, no separate preference buried in a panel somewhere. If you want to switch on the on demand, you can also use the sun/moon toggle in the Data Explorer...
Azure Cosmos DB TV Recap – From Burger to Bots – Agentic Apps with Cosmos DB and LangChain.js | Ep. 111
In Episode 111 of Azure Cosmos DB TV, host Mark Brown is joined by Yohan Lasorsa to explore how developers can build agent-powered applications using a fully serverless architecture. This episode focuses on a practical, end-to-end example that demonstrates how transactional application data and AI-driven experiences can coexist on a single platform without introducing additional infrastructure or operational overhead. The session walks through a sample application inspired by a familiar business scenario: a simple ordering system. What begins as a traditional REST-based business API evolves into an agent-enabl...
Accelerate Your Cosmos DB Infrastructure with GitHub Copilot CLI and Azure Cosmos DB Agent Kit
Modern infrastructure work is increasingly agent driven, but only if your AI actually understands the platform you’re deploying. This guide shows how to turn GitHub Copilot CLI into an Azure Cosmos DB aware infrastructure expert by loading the Azure Cosmos DB Agent Kit. In under a minute, you’ll give Copilot deep, opinionated knowledge of Azure Cosmos DB best practices so it can review, generate, and optimize your Terraform, Bicep, Docker, and CI/CD configurations directly from your terminal. TL;DR — Get Started in 30 Seconds That's it! Copilot CLI now has expert-level Azure Cosmos DB infrastructure knowl...
Azure Cosmos DB TV Recap: Supercharging AI Agents with the Azure Cosmos DB MCP Toolkit (Ep. 110)
In Episode 110 of Azure Cosmos DB TV, host Mark Brown is joined by Sajeetharan Sinnathurai to explore how the Azure Cosmos DB MCP Toolkit is changing the way developers build, deploy, and scale AI agents using real application data. As agentic AI systems evolve, one challenge continues to surface: securely and consistently connecting AI agents to operational data—without rewriting integration logic for every platform. This episode takes a deep dive into how the Model Context Protocol (MCP), along with Azure Azure Cosmos DB’s implementation, addresses that challenge. Why MCP Matters for AI Agents At its cor...
Introducing the Azure Cosmos DB Agent Kit: Your AI Pair Programmer Just Got Smarter
The Azure Cosmos DB Agent Kit is an open-source collection of skills that teaches your AI coding assistant (GitHub Copilot, Claude Code, Gemini CLI) expert-level Azure Cosmos DB best practices. Install with one command, get production-ready guidance instantly. The Challenge Every Azure Cosmos DB Developer Faces You're building a new application with Azure Cosmos DB. You've got your data, you've got your queries, but then come the questions that keep you up at night: These aren't trivial questions. Poor decisions here can mean the difference between a blazing-fast application and one that...
Part 1: Building Your First Serverless HTTP API on Azure with Azure Functions & FastAPI
Introduction This post is Part 1 of the series Serverless Application Development with Azure Functions and Azure Cosmos DB, where we explore how to build end-to-end serverless applications using Azure Functions for compute and Azure Cosmos DB for storage. Together, these services allow you to build scalable, event-driven, cost-efficient cloud solutions without managing servers or infrastructure. Throughout the series, you’ll progressively build real application components starting with simple HTTP APIs, adding persistent storage, implementing event-driven patterns using the Cosmos DB Change Feed, and orches...
Azure Cosmos DB Conf 2026 — Call for Proposals Is Now Open
Every production system has a story behind it. The scaling limit you didn’t expect. The data model that finally clicked. The tradeoff you had to make under real-world pressure. The solution that worked—and the lessons you’d pass on to the next team. Azure Cosmos DB Conf 2026 is where those stories get shared. This is a global, developer-first conference focused on real-world engineering with Azure Cosmos DB, Azure DocumentDB, and open-source DocumentDB. It’s about showing how things actually work in production—through real architecture, real code, and live demos—not high-level concepts or marketing ...
Powering Real-Time Gaming Experiences with Azure Cosmos DB for NoSQL
Scenario: When Every Millisecond Counts in Gaming Imagine millions of players logging in at the exact moment a new game season launches. Leaderboards light up, achievements tally, and in-game shops buzz with transactions. In these high-stakes moments, speed and reliability aren’t optional, they’re mission critical. That’s where Azure Cosmos DB with the NoSQL API steps in, powering real-time, global gaming experiences without missing a beat. Why Gaming Needs a Next-Gen Database Modern gaming experiences must withstand massive user surges, where game launches and updates can trigger huge spikes in concurrent p...