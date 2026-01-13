Feb 2, 2026 Post comments count 0 Post likes count 0

Meredith Moore

If you spend time in the Azure Portal’s using Azure Cosmos DB Data Explorer, you know it’s a “lots of screens, lots of tabs, lots of work happening” kind of place. So I’m excited to share a small upgrade that makes a big difference: Dark Mode is now supported in Cosmos DB Data Explorer. It just works with Azure Portal Dark Mode If you already have Dark Mode enabled in the Azure Portal, Data Explorer will automatically switch to dark with it. No extra setup, no separate preference buried in a panel somewhere. If you want to switch on the on demand, you can also use the sun/moon toggle in the Data Explorer...