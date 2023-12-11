Azure VM Runtime Team

Feb 26, 2025 Post comments count 0 Post likes count 2

Joseph Calev

Today, all scripts run through Managed RunCommand will by default use Powershell 5. What if you have a script that requires Powershell7? This is supported via a new feature, but you will need to specify the different script shell. Here's what you need to do. Ensure your VM has Powershell7 Powershell7 is not installed by default. To ensure it's available on your machine, you have the following options. Here's an example on how to do this: By the time you read this, you'll likely need to update the download of Powershell7, which can be found here. To verify that everything installed,...