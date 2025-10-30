Prepare now for the impact of multifactor authentication on Azure Identity libraries.
Azure SDK Blog
Develop Azure solutions with the Azure SDKs aka.ms/azsdk
Latest posts
Auto-install `azd` extensions in dev containers
The `azd` dev container feature now supports automatic extension installation.
Azure Developer CLI (azd) – January 2026: Configuration & Performance
This post announces the January 2026 release of the Azure Developer CLI (`azd`).
Azure SDK Release (January 2026)
Azure SDK releases every month. In this post, you'll find this month's highlights and release notes.
Azure Developer CLI (azd) Dec 2025 – Extensions Enhancements, Foundry Rebranding, and Azure Pipelines Improvements
This post announces the December release of the Azure Developer CLI (`azd`).
Blue-green deployment in Azure Container Apps using Azure Developer CLI
Learn how to implement blue-green deployment in Azure Container Apps using Azure Developer CLI (azd) revision-based deployment strategy.
Azure SDK Release (November 2025)
Azure SDK releases every month. In this post, you'll find this month's highlights and release notes.
Announcing the azd AI agent extension: Publish Microsoft Foundry agents directly from your development environment
This post shares how to work with the new Azure Developer CLI (`azd`) agents extension.
Azure Developer CLI (azd) Nov 2025 – Container Apps (GA), Layered Provisioning (Beta), Extension Framework, and Aspire 13
This post announces the November release of the Azure Developer CLI (`azd`).
Introducing the azd extension to configure GitHub Copilot coding agent integration with Azure
This post shares how to set up the GitHub Copilot coding agent integration with Azure resources and services by using the Azure Developer CLI (`azd`) extension.