Azure SDK Blog

Develop Azure solutions with the Azure SDKs aka.ms/azsdk

Latest posts

Auto-install `azd` extensions in dev containers
Feb 4, 2026
Post comments count 0
Post likes count 2

Auto-install `azd` extensions in dev containers

PuiChee (PC) Chan
PuiChee (PC) Chan

The `azd` dev container feature now supports automatic extension installation.

Azure Developer CLI (azd) – January 2026: Configuration & Performance
Jan 30, 2026
Post comments count 0
Post likes count 0

Azure Developer CLI (azd) – January 2026: Configuration & Performance

PuiChee (PC) Chan
PuiChee (PC) Chan

This post announces the January 2026 release of the Azure Developer CLI (`azd`).

Azure SDK Release (January 2026)
Jan 29, 2026
Post comments count 0
Post likes count 0

Azure SDK Release (January 2026)

Ronnie Geraghty
Ronnie Geraghty

Azure SDK releases every month. In this post, you'll find this month's highlights and release notes.

Azure Developer CLI (azd) Dec 2025 – Extensions Enhancements, Foundry Rebranding, and Azure Pipelines Improvements
Dec 19, 2025
Post comments count 1
Post likes count 2

Azure Developer CLI (azd) Dec 2025 – Extensions Enhancements, Foundry Rebranding, and Azure Pipelines Improvements

Kristen Womack
Kristen Womack

This post announces the December release of the Azure Developer CLI (`azd`).

Blue-green deployment in Azure Container Apps using Azure Developer CLI
Dec 9, 2025
Post comments count 0
Post likes count 1

Blue-green deployment in Azure Container Apps using Azure Developer CLI

PuiChee (PC) Chan
PuiChee (PC) Chan

Learn how to implement blue-green deployment in Azure Container Apps using Azure Developer CLI (azd) revision-based deployment strategy.

Azure SDK Release (November 2025)
Nov 25, 2025
Post comments count 0
Post likes count 1

Azure SDK Release (November 2025)

Ronnie Geraghty
Ronnie Geraghty

Azure SDK releases every month. In this post, you'll find this month's highlights and release notes.

Announcing the azd AI agent extension: Publish Microsoft Foundry agents directly from your development environment
Nov 19, 2025
Post comments count 0
Post likes count 6

Announcing the azd AI agent extension: Publish Microsoft Foundry agents directly from your development environment

Kristen Womack Jeff Omhover
Kristen,
Jeff

This post shares how to work with the new Azure Developer CLI (`azd`) agents extension.

Azure Developer CLI (azd) Nov 2025 – Container Apps (GA), Layered Provisioning (Beta), Extension Framework, and Aspire 13
Nov 19, 2025
Post comments count 0
Post likes count 0

Azure Developer CLI (azd) Nov 2025 – Container Apps (GA), Layered Provisioning (Beta), Extension Framework, and Aspire 13

PuiChee (PC) Chan
PuiChee (PC) Chan

This post announces the November release of the Azure Developer CLI (`azd`).

Introducing the azd extension to configure GitHub Copilot coding agent integration with Azure
Oct 30, 2025
Post comments count 0
Post likes count 11

Introducing the azd extension to configure GitHub Copilot coding agent integration with Azure

Kristen Womack
Kristen Womack

This post shares how to set up the GitHub Copilot coding agent integration with Azure resources and services by using the Azure Developer CLI (`azd`) extension.

Load more posts