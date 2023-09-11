Azure Notification Hubs Blog
Security Update: Changes to URI Expiry Time in Azure Notification Hubs
As part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the security of Azure Notification Hubs, we are making an important change to the expiry time of the generated URIs. Starting from October 2024, the expiry time of PnsErrorDetailsUri will be reduced from 10 days to 5 days. This means that the PnsErrorDetailsUri returned will now be valid for only 5 days and will expire thereafter. The PnsErrorDetailsUri is returned from the Get Notification Message Telemetry API, which provides additional telemetry on the finished states of outgoing push notifications. Learn more about Get Notification Message Telemetry API here. Consum...
Support of Azure Notification Hubs’ Firebase Cloud Messaging (FCM) legacy API will be deprecated on June 20, 2024.
GCM/FCM is being deprecated: Customers have less than a month to migrate to FCM v1 Firebase Cloud Messaging (FCM) is a service that, among other things, facilitates developers sending push notifications to Google Play supported Android devices. ANH previously communicated with FCM using the Legacy HTTP protocol. FCM v1 is an updated API that offers more features and capabilities. Google will stop supporting FCM legacy HTTP on June 20, 2024. All customers must migrate your applications and notification payloads to the new format (FCM v1) before then. The Firebase Cloud Messaging (FCM) legacy API will be depr...
Announcing Browser Push GA with Azure Notification Hubs
We are extremely excited to announce the general availability of Azure Notification Hubs Browser Push Notifications, also known as Web Push Notifications. We know this has been a long asked for feature and we’re happy to say that you can now send notification messages via web browsers with ANH. This feature can be used through the Azure Portal, our REST APIs or Server-side SDKs. Azure Notification Hubs now supports Browser Push for all major browsers including Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. Apple Safari is not included as you can use existing APNS support as described in Configuring Safari Pu...
Announcing FCM v1 for ANH
We are happy to announce that Azure Notification Hubs (ANH) Firebase Cloud Messaging (FCM) v1 is now generally available all customers. This means that you can start using the new features and capabilities of FCM v1 with ANH today. FCM v1 offers better security, performance, and reliability than the legacy FCM HTTP API, which will be deprecated by Google on June 20, 2024. To avoid any disruption in service, we strongly recommend that you migrate your applications and notification payloads to FCM v1 before then. To help you with the migration, we have updated our documentation with the steps and best practices fo...
FCM v1 SDK preview program
We are excited to announce that core capabilities for the integration of Azure Notification Hubs (ANH) with Firebase Cloud Messaging (FCM) v1 SDKs are ready for testing. As a reminder, Google will stop supporting FCM Legacy HTTP on June 20, 2024, so you will need to migrate your applications and notification payloads to the new format before then. All methods of onboarding will be ready for migration March 1, 2024. To help you with this transition, we are inviting you to join our preview program and test the FCM v1 onboarding process for SDKs in February. This will give you early access to the new features and c...
FCM v1 Update as of Jan 2024
We are excited to announce that core capabilities for the integration of Azure Notification Hubs (ANH) with Firebase Cloud Messaging (FCM) v1 is ready for testing. As a reminder, Google will stop supporting FCM Legacy HTTP on June 20, 2024, so you will need to migrate your applications and notification payloads to the new format before then. All methods of onboarding will be ready for migration March 1, 2024. To help you with this transition, we are inviting you to join our preview program and test the FCM v1 onboarding process for Rest APIs in February. This will give you early access to the new features and ca...
Introducing Private Link (Public Preview)
We are excited to announce the public preview of Private Link, a new feature that enables you to connect to your data sources privately and securely from within your own virtual network. Private Link provides a direct and encrypted connection between your virtual network and your data source, without exposing your data to the public internet. This means you can access your data with lower latency, higher reliability, and enhanced security. Private Link is easy to set up and use. You can create a private endpoint for your data source in a few clicks. To get started with Private Link visit our documentation page h...
Announcing Public Preview of Web Push Notifications with Azure Notification Hubs
We are extremely excited to announce the public preview of Azure Notification Hubs Web Push Notifications. We know this has been a long asked for feature and we’re happy to say that you can now send notification messages via web browsers with ANH. Azure Notification Hubs now supports Browser Push for all major browsers including Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. Apple Safari is not included as you can use existing APNS support as described in the Configuring Safari Push Notifications , with certificate-based authentication. Browser Push capability is currently supported across platforms with the...
Introducing Availability Zones GA for Azure Notification Hubs
We are excited to announce another new general available feature that improves the high availability of your push notifications: Availability Zones. This feature is available for an extra cost of $350 a month for all tiers. Starting October 9th, all customers including those who were previously in preview will begin to be billed for the feature add-on. You can only configure availability zones for new namespaces at this time. These zones are physically separate locations within each Azure region that are tolerant to local failures. Failures can range from software and hardware failures to events such as earthqua...