Azure Notification Hubs Blog

Jan 31, 2024 Post comments count 1 Post likes count 1

Heather Tian

We are excited to announce that core capabilities for the integration of Azure Notification Hubs (ANH) with Firebase Cloud Messaging (FCM) v1 SDKs are ready for testing. As a reminder, Google will stop supporting FCM Legacy HTTP on June 20, 2024, so you will need to migrate your applications and notification payloads to the new format before then. All methods of onboarding will be ready for migration March 1, 2024. To help you with this transition, we are inviting you to join our preview program and test the FCM v1 onboarding process for SDKs in February. This will give you early access to the new features and c...