Azure Depth Platform

Mar 8, 2021 Post comments count 0 Post likes count 0

swati

In 1975 Gordon Moore made a prediction which became famous as Moore’s law which states that the number of transistors in a microchip doubles every two years (or 18 months depending on who you talk to) (Figure 1). The simplified version of this law states that the processing power or processing speed doubles every two years. Translating to image sensors in general, does the number of pixels in a sensor double every two years or pixel size scale by √2 every two years. Not so fast, image sensors are more like analog chips than digital chips which do not scale proportionately with the technology node. RGB sensors hav...