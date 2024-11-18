AutoGen Blog

An open-source framework for building AI agent systems.

AutoGen reimagined: Launching AutoGen 0.4
Jan 17, 2025
AutoGen reimagined: Launching AutoGen 0.4

Friederike Niedtner
We are thrilled to announce the release of AutoGen v0.4! This new version represents a complete redesign of the AutoGen library, focusing on improved code quality, robustness, usability, and scalability of agentic workflows. This release sets the stage for a robust ecosystem to drive advances in agentic AI. Key Features: Layered Architecture Figure 1. The v0.4 update introduces a cohesive AutoGen ecosystem that includes the framework, developer tools, and applications. The framework’s layered architecture clearly defines each layer’s functionality. It supports both first-party and third-party appl...

Microsoft’s Agentic Frameworks: AutoGen and Semantic Kernel
Nov 18, 2024
Microsoft’s Agentic Frameworks: AutoGen and Semantic Kernel

Friederike Niedtner
Microsoft’s agentic AI frameworks, Semantic Kernel and AutoGen are deeply collaborating to provide the best-in-class agentic developer experience. With Semantic Kernel’s enterprise ready AI capabilities, customers can already use and get support for building agent applications and, moving forward, we’ll align the multi-agent runtime in AutoGen (called autogen-core) with Semantic Kernel, allowing customers to create enterprise-ready multi-agent solutions. Our two teams will be working quickly and diligently to get to this alignment, with the goal of making it available in early 2025. Meanwhile, for customers that...

