All things Azure

Context-Driven Development: Agent Skills for Microsoft Foundry and Azure
Code will be generated, not written. Most enterprise AI workloads are net-new microservices. Modular, greenfield work. Perfect for coding agents. The catch? ...
Claude Code + Microsoft Foundry: Enterprise AI Coding Agent Setup
This guide covers setting up Claude Code CLI and VS Code extension with Microsoft Foundry, configuring CLAUDE.md for project context, integrating Spec Kit for s...
Visualizing GitHub Audit Log in Microsoft Defender
Key Observability Trends Around GitHub Security Modern enterprises are increasingly adopting DevSecOps practices, integrating security into every phase...
Codex Azure OpenAI Integration: Fast & Secure Code Development
Introduction You can now enjoy the same Codex experience in CLI or VS Code with Azure OpenAI support. We've contributed the following five pull requests to mak...
How to develop AI Apps and Agents in Azure – A Visual Guide
As organizations explore new AI-powered experiences and automated workflows, there's a growing need to move beyond experiments and proofs-of-concept to producti...
The OS for Intelligence: How GitHub Bridges the Fragmented AI Landscape
We are currently living through the "fragmentation phase" of the AI revolution. If you’re a developer, you know the drill: You have Claude Code open for reasoning. You have ChatGPT open for logic checks. Then you drop into your terminal to actually build the thing—manually copy-pasting context between three different windows. We call this the "fragmentation tax." It kills momentum, breaks your flow, and frankly, it’s a waste of cognitive energy. For engineering leaders, it’s even worse. It’s a governance nightmare and a silent killer of velocity. GitHub’s answer isn't just another tool; it’s an Op...
The Realities of Application Modernization with Agentic AI (Early 2026)
How to read this article This article is a reflection based on hands-on experience and is written for engineers and technical leaders who are facing a new application modernization effort and want to build a realistic mental model before reaching for tools. If you are new to application modernization, I recommend reading the article end to end. The early sections focus on why modernization is hard in practice and which foundations matter before any technical decisions are made. If you are already familiar with the app modernization space and mainly interested in the role of agentic AI, you can skip the intro...
AI Coding Agents and Domain-Specific Languages: Challenges and Practical Mitigation Strategies
1. Introduction AI coding agents/assistants such as GitHub Copilot have become common in modern software engineering workflows. Their strengths—rapid pattern completion, context-aware suggestions, and the ability to learn style from local code—stem from broad training on large corpora of public, general-purpose code. They perform best when the languages, libraries, and idioms requested by developers align with patterns they have seen many times before. Domain-Specific Languages (DSLs) break this assumption. DSLs are deliberately narrow, domain-targeted languages with unique syntax rules, semantics, and ...
Locking Down MCP: Create a Private Registry on Azure API Center and Enforce It in GitHub Copilot And VS Code
Ever since MCP launched, every customer has asked the same thing: “How does a private MCP registry actually work, and how do we configure it for our enterprise?”. So today, on a snowy, freezing Friday in Zurich, I grabbed a coffe, opened the GitHub docs, dove into Azure API Center portal, and decided to write the blog I wish already existed.A few hours (and quite a few sighs) later, here I am. The docs are great but they definitely don’t cover all the tiny quirks, hidden settings, and errors you’ll hit along the way. What did the journey look like? This post is the guide I d...
Develop Faster with VS Code for the Web – Azure: Your Browser-Based Dev Environment
Developers can now move from idea to Azure-ready code in minutes with VS Code for the Web – Azure. This browser-based environment removes setup time, reduces friction, and gives you immediate access to pre-configured runtimes, GitHub tools, and Azure integrations. As a result, you can start building, editing, and deploying the moment inspiration strikes. For more info, view our VS Code Docs. Build in the Browser with a Ready-to-Use Azure Environment VS Code for the Web – Azure opens directly in your browser, and it loads a workspace that includes Node.js, Python, Java, C#, Git support, and the Azure Develop...
Azure DevOps to GitHub migration Playbook: Unlocking Agentic DevOps
Azure DevOps or GitHub Enterprise ? Today, in the Microsoft ecosystem, two Software Development Lifecycle management platforms coexist: - Azure DevOps is designed from the ground up for enterprise with advanced planning features through Azure Boards, build and release automation with Azure Pipelines, and a unique offering for quality teams with Azure Test Plans... - GitHub has evolved with the open-source ecosystem, and its operation is naturally more centered around code repositories, visible by default, and the system of proactive contributions through Forks and Pull Requests. The platform has evolved to...